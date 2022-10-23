RV SPOTLIGHT: Southside XC teams dedicate season to late coach Aaron Kareus

FORT SMITH -- Southside's cross country teams have run with an extra purpose all season, and they will once again on Tuesday in the 6A-West Conference meet in Rogers.

Their head coach, Aaron Kareus, passed away just after school began in August, and the runners have dedicated the season to their beloved coach.

"This year has been about Coach Kareus," senior runner Marissa Goodwin said. "We make it a point at the meets: 'This meet is for Kareus.' He's watching us; he's cheering us on from up there. He'd be proud of us."

Kareus was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in June.

"It was definitely tough from going from teaching next to one of your friends and also coaching with him every day spending cross country weekends with him and having lunch every day with him," Mavericks' interim cross country coach Juan Zermeno said. "It was definitely painful and difficult. For a friend, I'd be willing to do anything which includes coaching the team that he invited me into."

Zermeno was an assistant for Kareus and has guided both the Southside boys and girls cross country teams to successful seasons thus far in light of the situation.

"It was really tough just because of the circumstances," Zermeno said. "Overall, the runners did their part. I did my best as a new coach. So far, we've been finding success. The success is because they want to put in the work and fight for the trophies they've won so far."

Zermeno ran cross country at Springdale and then the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

"Cross country did a lot of great things for me such as pay for a college degree and this is how I met my wife," Zermeno said. "It's kind of funny how cross country can really be a huge impact on your life or can leave a huge impact. Me running in college is some of the best years of my life. I want these kids to experience the same thing."

Zermeno wants to carry on the far-reaching tradition established by Kareus.

"Absolutely," Zermeno said. "Coach Kareus was able to obtain so many scholarships for these kids and help them pay their way through college. He's made these kids stronger not only running but in life. I hope that I can continue that tradition that he taught me, and it's a great tradition. I'll be doing my best to do so."

Kareus wanted his runners to be more than a part of a team, though, and they bonded more closely after his passing.

"We're a family, and that's what he wanted for us is to be family," senior runner Christopher Rhomberg said. "We act like a family. We leaned on each other that first day. We dipped out of class for one period. We sat in the conference room at school and talked about it. If anybody needed to talk about it, we were there for them."

Kareus was much more than just the cross country and track coach for the distance runners at Southside.

"Aaron was one of those people that belonged to several different communities; the running community and not just Fort Smith at Southside or Northside but the River Valley, Northwest Arkansas, the Chile Pepper, the state of Arkansas, the region," said Michael Beaumont, director of athletics and student activities for Fort Smith Public Schools. "Everybody knew who Aaron was, and not only did they know him for his knowledge of the sport and his love for the sport but also his involvement. He wanted to be a part of anything in the running world that involved kids. That was one community."

Kareus taught at Southside for 12 years and was respected as a teacher as well.

"The obvious is the Southside community," Beaumont said. "If you ever went to a practice or gone to a meet or went to his class, coach Kareus was no different. The magnetism and the love he has for kids and his craft never changed. He was just that way all the time. The kids pick up on that. Student-athletes and students are pretty smart. They can see through a lot of things. They knew that coach Kareus was genuine, and his love for the sport and his love for them was evident in everything he did."

Goodwin echoed that trait which Kareus had with students.

"He was like a second father to me," Goodwin said. "I would always talk to him about running and about my own life like family and relationships. It was really hard when he passed away."

Kareus was active in his church, River Valley Community Church, and a leader in Young Life, an off-campus Christian organization that ministers to youth that aren't attending a church.

"The church community, he was such a big part of that and his faith was a big part of what he was," Beaumont said. "It was evident in the way he treated people and the way he was a servant in his job and in his coaching and everything he did. I don't think you can say enough about what he was in the Fort Smith community."

His impact on the running community also went well beyond just Southside.

"It's very evident at track meets, cross country meets, open meets or running events that he tried to have kids from all four middle schools and both high schools participate," Beaumont said. "He didn't care what side of Rogers Avenue they were from or the uniform they wore, he wanted kids to be involved and be a part, and he wanted to be a part of them. It was very evident."

Kareus was also a husband and father. He married his college sweetheart, Mindy, whom he had met at Northern Arizona University, and they had four children together; Eli, Corban, Malachi and Lily.

"For me, I planned to run just like he did," Rhomberg said. "He would have turned 41 in November. I strive to be just like him in running and being involved. He was an awesome dad. He was one of my major role models."

Several fundraisers have been held to help the family with medical and hospital bills.

The River Valley Fellowship of Athletes organized the Coach Kareus Prayer 5K/Walk at Southside in early August which raised $12,000 with about 250 runners participating.

"We used our platform to promote it," said Tyson Simon, the Multi-Area FCA director. "Our target audience is coaches and athletes, and him being a coach and a believer I felt like FCA needed to help them."

Also in early August, FCA held its annual Ninja Warrior camp for ages 6-17 and included several of the student-athletes coached by Kareus.

"FCA also provided scholarships for the Ninja Camp," Simon said. "The week before the run we prayed over him."

The Southside volleyball team also held a fundraiser in October called Point Kareus.

"Lots of words could be used to describe coach Kareus or remember coach Kareus, but I think if I had to figure out a statement to say about him is 'never to be replaced', you just can't," Beaumont said. "Those are shoes that can't be filled. Somebody may come and do the job, but he can never be replaced."

When it came to the track meets or cross country meets, Beaumont would just leave the details to Kareus.

"Every time I feel like, 'Man, what are we going to do,' I can see Aaron coming to me with 'hey, we're going to do this and this and this, are you OK with this?' and I would say, 'I think I am and that sounds like a great plan, Aaron,'" Beaumont said. "He was full of energy and full of excitement for everything he did. You either get on the Kareus train or you get off because it's going forward and it's going full speed and it's going to be a fun ride. You just wanted to be with him. That's how he was. He was one of a kind."

Southside will run on Tuesday and then maybe in the Class 6A state meet the next week with a heavy heart but a grateful one for their coach.

"This year, it's been hard, it's been different without him," Goodwin said. "The seniors that graduated, we were really close with them. We had a bunch of friends graduate, and then our coach passed away. It's been tough, but we try to do our best and do whatever we can to make him proud."