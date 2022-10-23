FOOTBALL

SW Assemblies runs over Lyon

Junior running back Keaton Dudik rushed for 306 yards and 2 touchdowns in 33 carries to lead Southwestern Assemblies of God (4-3, 3-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) to a 31-6 victory over Lyon College (1-7, 0-7) on Saturday at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville.

Dudik, the NAIA's leading rusher last season, had a 2-yard touchdown run and an 18-yard touchdown reception from Briley Green in the first quarter. He added a 77-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Christopher Bronson returned an interception 80 yards for an interception early in the third quarter for Lyon's only score. Isaiah Bradford completed 13 of 37 passes for 149 yards for the Scots.

Centre tops Hendrix in shootout

Centre (Ky.) College overcame a 21-10 deficit in the first half then held off Hendrix College's late charge to take a 45-42 victory Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway.

Jacob Woods' 7-yard touchdown run pulled Hendrix (2-5, 1-3 Southern Athletic Association) within three points with 1:18 remaining. But Centre (5-2, 3-1) recovered an onside kick and was able to run out the clock.

Wood completed 17 of 32 passes for 257 yards and 3 touchdowns, while also rushing for 84 yards on 12 carries and 2 scores for the Warriors. Tajae White had 7 catches for 99 yards and 1 touchdown. Christian Gadison and Riley McMurren also had touchdown receptions for Hendrix, Trace Knight rushed for a score.

For Centre, Nick Osterman was 25 of 33 for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR picks up third consecutive victory

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock its third consecutive victory, defeating Southern Indiana in five sets 31-29, 25-17, 11-25, 18-25, 15-10 on Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference match at Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The Trojans (7-18, 4-8) captured sets one and two before slipping in the third and fourth sets to the Eagles (1-21, 1-10), who finished with a .140 hitting percentage. UALR accumulated a match-high 38 attacking errors and hit a .051, but jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth set and never relinquished it.

Daria Burrows led the Trojans' attack with 12 kills, while Nedima Kamverovic and Zanobia Willias knocked down 8 kills each. Gabrielle Spankus facilitated the offense for UALR and finished a team-high 21 assists.

Defensively, the Trojans recorded 16 blocks with Daedrianna Cail leading the way with 9 blocks. Jalynn Robinson notched a team-high 17 digs.

ASU falls in straight sets to Southern Miss

Arkansas State closed out the fifth week of Sun Belt Conference action with a straight-set loss to Southern Miss 25-20, 25-23, 25-15 on Saturday at the USM Wellness Center in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Red Wolves (5-17, 0-10 ASUN) fired six aces, but the Golden Eagles (14-8, 6-4) countered with 11 from behind the service line to go along with a .337 hitting percentage.

Southern Miss surged ahead early and led by as much as nine in the opening set before ASU put together a 5-0 run to pull within one. The Golden Eagles quickly recovered and Megan Harris picked up a service ace to secure the set victory.

That momentum carried over into the second and third sets. Southern Miss captured the first six points of the second set and led wire-to-wire to take a 2-0 set advantage. The Golden Eagles then put together a 6-0 run to take a 9-4 lead in the final set and claimed the final six points to win the match.

Macey Putt and Ilayda Dincer led the Red Wolves with eight kills each, while Putt tied with Kyla Wiersema for a team-high two blocks. Lauren Musante registered a double-double, notching 19 assists and 10 digs, while Sarah Martinez totaled a match-high 15 digs and matched Kassidy Reeves for a team-high two aces.

UCA defeats Austin Peay in four sets

The University of Central Arkansas rebounded from Friday night's loss to Lispcomb with a four set victory over Austin Peay 15-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 on Saturday in an ASUN meeting at Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tenn.

The Sugar Bears (15-8, 7-3 ASUN) dropped the first set, but limited errors and compiled a .228 hitting percentage to claim the next three sets and the victory.

Charlie Tidwell led the way offensively for UCA with 15 kills, while Caylan Koons picked up a match-high 40 assists. The Sugar Bears tallied a match-high 8 services aces with Alexis Stumbough and Alexis McDaniel recording 3 services aces each.

McDaniel also picked up a team-high 15 digs, while Allison Holloway knocked down 4 blocks to lead UCA on defense.

SOCCER

UCA women drops match to FGCU

Wrapping up the regular season, the University of Central Arkansas women fell to Florida Gulf Coast 2-0 on Saturday Saturday at the FGCU Soccer Complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

With the loss, the Bears end the regular season with a 6-8-3 overall record, with a 4-4-2 tally in ASUN play.

The Eagles put their first score on the board midway through the first half when Kate Russell found Marla Gaulitz for a goal in the 25th minute.

Florida Gulf Coast made things difficult for the Bears in the second half, playing with a lot of high pressure to lock Central Arkansas in its own defensive third. The Eagles broke through again in the 80th minute, Erika Zschuppe found the back of the net for her second goal of the season to put the match out of reach.

UCA was outshot 29 to 8 in the loss.