Tide, again, has no trouble with ’Dogs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Bryce Young passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Alabama's defense continued its domination of No. 24 Mississippi State in a 30-6 victory Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season, a 52-49 defeat to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama defenders got a measure of redemption after giving up more points than any Alabama team since 1907.

The Crimson Tide appears back on track after the loss, especially the defense.

"To me, that's a start," Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban. "It's kind of time to answer the bell and now the challenge is we need to build on that."

The normally prolific Will Rogers and the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3) still couldn't reach the end zone against Alabama until the final play. It was the first touchdown Mississippi State had managed against the Crimson Tide in three meetings under Coach Mike Leach, getting outscored 120-15.

Rogers completed 30 of 60 passes for 231 yards. Jo'quavious Marks scored on a 1-yard run to end the game. Young completed 21 of 35 passes with a couple of long ones on scrambles, including a 31-yard TD to JoJo Earle.

This one didn't turn into a showdown of star quarterbacks, however, but a statement game for 'Bama's defense. The Crimson Tide, which started LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks for the first time, had 15 pass breakups and four sacks after getting victimized by the Volunteers.

Ricks, who didn't play against Tennessee, and fellow cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry each broke up four passes.

Alabama has won the last four meetings at Bryant-Denny Stadium by a combined 136-9.

NO. 3 TENNESSEE 65,

teNN.-MARTIN 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a victory over Tennessee-Martin.

The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over the FCS No. 14 Skyhawks (4-3) to prepare for upcoming SEC battles with Kentucky and Georgia.

"I thought our guys prepared the right way this week," Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said. "You've gotta be a consistent competitor."

Tennessee-Martin Coach Jason Sampson said Tennessee's speed "is hard to match here. They do a good job with their scheme."

Besides running for scores of 1 and 11 yards, Fant took a lateral from Joe Milton and hit Jalin Hyatt for a 66-yard TD to give the Vols their 52-7 halftime lead. Fant also dropped a wide-open pass that would have been a touchdown.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Hooker took the rest of the day off late in the first half. Hyatt caught seven passes for 174 yards and two scores.

SOUTH CAROLINA 30,

TEXAS A&M 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina opened strong with 17 points in the first six minutes and then held on to beat Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and turned a fumble and interception deep in Aggies territory into 10 more points and a 17-0 hole for Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) just over five minutes in.

It's the first time the Gamecocks have beaten the Aggies since the SEC made them their Western Division rival in 2014.

MarShawn Lloyd ran 18 times for 92 yards and had both of South Carolina's touchdowns in the second half to keep Texas A&M from climbing back in it.

Spencer Rattler was 12-of-25 passing for 168 yards for South Carolina, which has won four games in a row for the first time since winning six in a row to finish the 2013 season.

Devon Achane ran 20 times for 99 yards for the Aggies. Hayes King was 17-of-32 passing for 178 yards, with a touchdown and an interception before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Conner Weigman filled in and went 8 of 15 through the air for 91 yards but neither of his two final Hail Mary tries made it to the end zone after Texas A&M recovered an onside kick at midfield with nine seconds left.

The loss puts even more pressure on Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher, whose team started the season ranked No. 6. With a contract through 2031 paying him $9 million a year, his job likely isn't in jeopardy.

However, losing to South Carolina has been bad for several SEC coaches. Phillip Fulmer for Tennessee in 2008, Will Muschamp in 2014 and Dan Mullen in 2021 all lost their jobs shortly after losing to the Gamecocks.

SEC

MISSOURI 17,

VANDERBILT 14

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Luther Burden III had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Missouri kept Vanderbilt's offense off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers held on for a nerve-wracking victory.

Mike Wright, who took over when Commodores quarterback AJ Swann left with an illness, found Gamarian Carter for an 80-yard touchdown reception with 3:59 to go, and Vanderbilt's first offensive points in more than eight quarters gave Clark Lea's team a chance of ending a 24-game conference losing streak.

Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) got the ball back with just under 3 minutes to go and got a quick first down after a penalty. But a third-down throw to Ben Bresnahan that appeared to give the Commodores a first down was moved back a yard on review, bringing up fourth-and-1, and Ray Davis was stuffed at the line of scrimmage to effectively end the game.

Brady Cook had 211 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception, and Cody Schrader came off the bench to run 14 times for 84 yards, as the Tigers (3-4, 1-4) beat Vanderbilt for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.

The Tigers needed just six plays to take a 7-0 lead when Burden followed a 29-yard catch by Barrett Banister (Fayetteville) with a 35-yard TD reception. But that offensive efficiency was in short supply for both teams most of the game.

The Commodores missed a field goal wide left. Then, just before halftime, Swann threw an interception in the Missouri end zone. At one point in between, the two teams combined to go three-and-out on five consecutive drives.

Missouri finally ended the dubious streak when Burden scored from 10 yards out, and Harrison Mevis capped an expertly run 2-minute drill by tacking on a 39-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-0 lead at the break.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard, left, bobbles and drops a pass in front of Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Vanderbilt's Will Sheppard, right, is tackled by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz calls a timeout during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper, left, is tackled by Vanderbilt's Jaylen Mahoney, right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is sacked by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Devin Lee, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts to a penalty during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

