Two challengers up against Little Rock City Director Doris Wright in west-central Ward 6

In the Nov. 8 contest for the Ward 6 seat on the Little Rock Board of Directors, City Director Doris Wright is up against two challengers in her bid for a fifth term.

Ellen Brown, an employee of Heifer International, and Andrea Lewis, a First Security Bank official, are running against Wright to represent the west-central Little Rock ward.

The Ward 6 contest is one of three competitive Little Rock ward races on the ballot this fall.

Ten city directors serve on the city board, which is chaired by the mayor.

Three of the 10 city directors are elected citywide; the remaining seven each hail from a geographic ward. They serve four-year terms.

Early voting begins Monday. Winners during the current election cycle will take office in January. City directors receive an $18,000 annual salary plus a $250 monthly office allowance.

Residents of Ward 6 are roughly 50% Black, 32% white and 11% Hispanic, based on the new ward boundaries that city board members adopted late last year after the 2020 census.

In addition to a segment that extends west past Interstate 430, most, but not all, of the ward is located south of Interstate 630.

Wright, 63, was first elected to the Ward 6 seat in 2006. Now retired, she previously worked for the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Among her accomplishments during her latest term was the opening of a health clinic at the West Central Community Center, Wright said in a recent interview. The project was in the works since 2020 before the pandemic, she said.

Wright also referred to the creation of the Rock Region METRO Connect transportation project, a micro-transit service in the style of Uber.

Under then-Chief Executive Officer Charles Frazier, Rock Region METRO used the West Central Community Center as part of a METRO Connect pilot program that was later expanded, Wright recalled.

Another ongoing priority for Wright is a targeted community development initiative that city board members approved in January 2021. The resolution called for an annual $5 million allocation over five years to support development in underserved areas of Wards 1, 2, 6 and 7.

Work in Ward 6 should focus on the John Barrow Road corridor, the resolution said.

"I want to continue the work that I have done," Wright said. "I have a clear vision for Ward 6. I have a clear understanding of the needs of every single neighborhood."

Brown, 37, said she has lived in Little Rock for the past 13 years.

For the past nine years, Brown has worked for Heifer International, where she serves as the deputy director for its U.S. country program.

She is also chair of Little Rock's Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission.

One of the lessons from her work on the commission was that "if we're going to see just and equitable policies and budget allocation happen, we have got to have new representation on our board," Brown said.

If elected, Brown would prioritize public safety and violence reduction as well as streets and drainage, she said.

There are gaps in the city's approach to violence reduction, Brown said, referring to the need for evidence-based solutions and a more comprehensive strategy for the funding the city deploys.

She noted that under Wright's recent plan to allocate federal covid-19 stimulus dollars, funding for community-violence reduction was removed. Brown said that "you can have the best plan in the world, but if it's not funded, it's not going to work."

With regard to public works, Brown endorsed the idea of incorporating green infrastructure as a response to climate change. She said that "the same infrastructure that we've had historically is not going to be appropriate for what we can expect in the future."

Lewis, 40, spent her childhood in Joiner and her adolescent years through high school in Turrell. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and then moved to Little Rock in 2003, Lewis said.

She now works as the Community Reinvestment Act officer and assistant vice president for First Security Bank, where she handles multicultural marketing efforts, financial literacy, business development and community outreach, Lewis said.

Having already worked and developed relationships in the professional sector, with her Ward 6 bid, Lewis expressed a desire to "take it to another level where I can serve the community where I reside."

The city board needs fresh, new ideas and some younger representatives, Lewis said. Some residents feel like they are not heard, she said. Lewis promised to work for the entire ward.

"I understand that this ward consists [of] more [than] just John Barrow Road and the West Central Community Center," Lewis said, noting the presence of areas like Brodie Creek and Broadmoor.

When asked about the competitive mayor's race -- Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is seeking a second term and faces challengers Greg Henderson, Steve Landers Sr. and Glen Schwarz in the initial round of voting -- Wright said she had not made up her mind.

"I'm weighing all the candidates," she said.

Brown said she planned to vote for Scott, citing a recent debate and his tenure as mayor. Lewis said she felt Scott was the "better candidate" and the most qualified, but pledged to work with whoever is elected.