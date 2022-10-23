UAFS: Hernandez returns to roots to chart different cross country path

FORT SMITH -- Carlos Hernandez has gone back to his roots this season, and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men's cross country team couldn't be more glad.

After a down season a year ago, Hernandez turned to a former prep coach Rick Miller to put together a bounce-back plan for his junior campaign. Different training. Different mindset. It's safe to say it's working out, as Hernandez has reset the 8K school record in three consecutive races heading into this weekend's event.

"Last year was not my best year, and by the end I was just burnt out," Hernandez said. "The training wasn't what I wanted. It just didn't work for me. During the summer, I sat down with my old high school coach and went over the season and training. We planned out the entire year. It really is working out for me. Being consistent and working smarter has helped me out this year to get my times down."

Hernandez grew up playing soccer when he was in middle school. He enjoyed the sport but found his passion for running when he added it for conditioning to take sports a little more seriously. Running took over as his passion during his first year of high school, and he hasn't looked back.

Hernandez, a business major, began the year leading the Lions to an eighth-place finish at the Memphis Twilight Classic. He finished 21st in a time of 21:12.36 in the 4-mile run. It was a solid effort for the opening event of the year, but Hernandez was just getting started. He took his abilities to another level in the next three races. Hernandez, who had a season-best 8K time of 27:28.3 last year, set the school 8K record at the Missouri Southern Stampede with a time of 26:02.04. That was good enough for 53rd place in a stacked field. Hernandez followed that record-breaking performance with another a little closer to Fort Smith.

At the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, he once again guided the team with a top-five finish in the 8K. He turned in a time of 25:45.3. Then racing just a 25-minute car ride from his hometown of Grapevine, Texas, in front of friends and family at the Old Glory Gallup, Hernandez placed 23rd in a time of 25:39.7, beating again the record by more than five seconds.

"I have been pushing myself for the faster times," Hernandez said. "I just want to keep going and improve. I put in a lot of work over the summer, and it is paying off. I just focus on beating my own time and trying to be the best I can for those around me."

Hernandez is quick to give his teammates credit as well despite all the individual success. The Lions have placed 10th or better in three of their four initial events of the season. It's an improved pace from last year's three top-10 finishes during seven meets last season.

A host of local talent has played its part in the season. Lawson Douglas (Rogers Heritage), Jordan Foster (Caddo Hills), Joaquin Alva (Fayetteville), Cade Weatherton, Corey Maxwell, Oskar Minick (Rogers Heritage) and Eko Tuel (Rogers Heritage) all have played key roles in the finishes.

"It's been a fun season for me individually, but I've enjoyed the team's success as well," Hernandez said. "The close bond we have really does help drive us all to keep running fast. This is a good group of guys. The hotel hangouts are always fun."

Hernandez has set the pace for UAFS all season, and his teammates have followed. The Lions have improved their school-record 8K times in three consecutive events at the Southern Stampede (2:17:29), at the Chile Pepper (2:15:41) and at the Old Glory Gallup (2:14:14).

"We are a different team than we were last year," UAFS cross country coach Mason Rhodes said. "We are a different team than we have ever been. If we keep up the work they have done, we are going to shock some people. We might not be fighting for one or two at events, but we are going to be competitive."

The team's success is not without its challenges. UAFS doesn't have a track and field program to compete year-round in the spring for conference or regional achievements as most of its competitors do.

Rhodes, coaching his fifth season at UAFS, hopes to add that in the future. But the Lions want to make the most of their season that includes four to five meets per year with postseason events. The swing in recent success and school records has been a group effort over the past few years to change the culture and find the program's identity.

"It's been a very interesting road," Rhodes said. "We have brought a lot of great kids into this program over the past 4½ years. I'm very pleased with our group now. I have a lot of kids that love running and love the sport. But they also strive to be special in competitions. We've talked a lot about if we want to be a running club or be a culture of excellence with team success. They did the work in the summer at a level I haven't seen before. They were ready to work and came in to work. We have fun and push ourselves to a higher capacity."

Hernandez's success is no surprise to anyone in the program though. In his first race as a freshman with the program in 2020, he guided the team with an 8K time of 27:32.3. He hasn't looked back since that meet.

His times have remarkably improved since then, but he is always leading the way for the Lions. In his initial 14 races for UAFS, he has been the fastest on the team in 13 contests.

"It has been a long time since that first race," Hernandez said. "There have been a lot of ups and downs since then. But I'm very proud of this program and the direction we are headed."

The transformation Hernandez has made this year, improving his 8K time by more than two minutes from 2021, hasn't surprised his current coach despite the down year for the team a season ago. Rhodes knew well the work Hernandez was putting in during the summer to get ready for a special campaign.

"Coming off last year after the covid season, we were in a funk," Rhodes said. "We just couldn't get rolling. The team itself was in a weird spot. We had to make some changes. We really sat down and gave Carlos a lot of control and authority to figure out how we wanted to train. He went to work this summer and has been extremely consistent and driven. He showed up in the best shape I've ever seen an athlete show up."

When asked about his leadership role he plays, Hernandez dismisses the notion that he thinks about being a leader at all. It's just in his humble and soft-spoken nature. But there is no question in the minds of his coach and his teammates: Hernandez is the program's heart and soul.

"He has really tied everyone together and has taken on a huge leadership role," Rhodes said. "He is a really good glue for both teams. He wants to lead by example and instill a good work ethic to help reach goals. We practice and do everything together on both sides. We train a little differently on certain days. But we are one big family. We are all cross country and hang out together.

"It's rare to get that in sports with a shared experience. Whoever isn't racing, the other team is cheering them to the finish line. Carlos wants to set up UA-Fort Smith to be something special even after he is gone. That couldn't make me more excited. It's helping us climb that ladder."

Rhodes knows firsthand what it takes to set records at UAFS. The former Lion runner from Russellville saw the initial record that Hernandez broke from a former teammate. But what Rhodes believes has allowed Hernandez to be as good as he has been this season is a shift in mindset.

"His mental drive, his grit and his toughness is on another level," Rhodes said. "I've never seen it before, even with teammates I had. The school record he is breaking was from my teammate Jesus Galindo back in 2015. I've seen what it takes as a runner and as a coach. He very much reminds me of Jesus with the running form and pushing the limits. It's not hard to find those qualities in a runner, but it is hard to find one who wants to use it all the time."

With the regular season now over, the Lions shift their focus to making some history at the Lone Star Conference Championship meet Nov. 5 in Wichita Falls, Texas. The program has never had an all-conference finisher. They have a chance to do that with Hernandez leading the way on the men's team and with freshmen Rachel and Hailey Malik on the women's side.

The Lions finished as a team 13th both in 2020 and 2021 in the previous conference championships. Hernandez placed 52nd his freshman season then improved to 44th his sophomore year. He doesn't know what he and the Lions are shooting for this year, but he is excited to see what they can do on a big stage with the improvements this go around.

"We for sure want to place a little better this year," Hernandez said. "I believe we can make some strides there as a team. I don't think I have a specific goal right now. I've improved so much from last year, so I don't feel I have any limitations. I would really like to push to be toward the top spots. We want to do this as a team."

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith senior Carlos Hernandez has set the school 8K cross country record in three consecutive races this fall. The Grapevine, Texas, native is determined to put a somewhat disappointing sophomore season behind him. (Submitted Photo/UAFS Sports Information)



Runners take off from the start of the Chile Pepper cross country race at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

