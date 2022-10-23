River Valley voting locations

Richard Bracken, a troubleshooter for the Sebastian County Election Commission, tests voting machines, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the commission’s office in downtown Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Sebastian County Election Day Vote Centers • Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith • American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith • Baker Senior Center, 3600 N. Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith • St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith • Elm Grove Community Center at Martin Luther King Park, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith • Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. "M" St., Fort Smith • St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith • St. John Episcopal Church, 215 N. 6th St., Fort Smith • Nelson-Hall Beckman Center, 2100 N. 31st St., Fort Smith • Fort Smith Public Library, Windsor Branch, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith • Ramsey Middle School Tornado Shelter, 3201 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith • Orr Elementary School Tornado Shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith • Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith • Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith • East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road, Fort Smith • Cliff Terrace Church, 3301 S. 66th St., Fort Smith • Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith • Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling • Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11501 U.S. 71, Fort Smith • Grace Lutheran Church, 18218 U.S. 71 South, Greenwood • First Baptist Church of Lavaca, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca • Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, 29201 Arkansas 22, Charleston • Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood • Hackett Fire Department, 205 Arkansas 10 Southwest, Hackett • Huntington City Hall, 223 E. Broadway St., Huntington • Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, 201 S. Broadway St., Hartford • Midland City Hall, 204 N. 3rd St., Midland • Bonanza Assembly of God Church, 701 McConnell Ave., Bonanza • First Southern Baptist Church, 12 W. Central Ave., Central City • Witcherville Community Building, 18 Buckner Way, Huntington • Milltown Washburn Fire Department, 6573 Arkansas 252, Greenwood • Mansfield City Hall, 200 N. Sebascott Ave., Mansfield Source: Sebastian County Crawford County Election Day Vote Centers • Cedarville First Baptist Church, 10744 N. Arkansas 59, Cedarville • City Heights United Methodist Church, 1002 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren • Crawford County Extension Office, 105 W. Pointer Trail, Van Buren • Dyer Community Center, 201 Loomis Lane, Dyer • Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane, Alma • Crawford County Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren • Figure Five Fire Station, 5920 N. Arkansas 59, Van Buren • Living Word Baptist Church, 1445 Clyde Cate Road, Van Buren • Mountainburg Assembly of God Church, 922 U.S. 71, Mountainburg • Mulberry Senior Center, 406 U.S. 64, Mulberry • Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 3144 Arkansas 348, Rudy • Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 6020 Kibler Road, Van Buren • The Current Church, 2020 Dora Road, Van Buren • Trinity Baptist Church, 5020 U.S. 71, Alma Source: Crawford County



Print Headline: Voting locations for river valley

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content