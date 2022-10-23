River Valley voting locations

Sebastian County Election Day Vote Centers
• Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith
• American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith
• Baker Senior Center, 3600 N. Albert Pike Ave., Fort Smith
• St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith
• Elm Grove Community Center at Martin Luther King Park, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith
• Creekmore Community Center, 3301 S. "M" St., Fort Smith
• St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith
• St. John Episcopal Church, 215 N. 6th St., Fort Smith
• Nelson-Hall Beckman Center, 2100 N. 31st St., Fort Smith
• Fort Smith Public Library, Windsor Branch, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith
• Ramsey Middle School Tornado Shelter, 3201 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith
• Orr Elementary School Tornado Shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith
• Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith
• Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith
• East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road, Fort Smith
• Cliff Terrace Church, 3301 S. 66th St., Fort Smith
• Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith
• Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling
• Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11501 U.S. 71, Fort Smith
• Grace Lutheran Church, 18218 U.S. 71 South, Greenwood
• First Baptist Church of Lavaca, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca
• Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, 29201 Arkansas 22, Charleston
• Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood
• Hackett Fire Department, 205 Arkansas 10 Southwest, Hackett
• Huntington City Hall, 223 E. Broadway St., Huntington
• Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, 201 S. Broadway St., Hartford
• Midland City Hall, 204 N. 3rd St., Midland
• Bonanza Assembly of God Church, 701 McConnell Ave., Bonanza
• First Southern Baptist Church, 12 W. Central Ave., Central City
• Witcherville Community Building, 18 Buckner Way, Huntington
• Milltown Washburn Fire Department, 6573 Arkansas 252, Greenwood
• Mansfield City Hall, 200 N. Sebascott Ave., Mansfield
Source: Sebastian County
Crawford County Election Day Vote Centers
• Cedarville First Baptist Church, 10744 N. Arkansas 59, Cedarville
• City Heights United Methodist Church, 1002 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren
• Crawford County Extension Office, 105 W. Pointer Trail, Van Buren
• Dyer Community Center, 201 Loomis Lane, Dyer
• Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane, Alma
• Crawford County Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren
• Figure Five Fire Station, 5920 N. Arkansas 59, Van Buren
• Living Word Baptist Church, 1445 Clyde Cate Road, Van Buren
• Mountainburg Assembly of God Church, 922 U.S. 71, Mountainburg
• Mulberry Senior Center, 406 U.S. 64, Mulberry
• Oliver Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 3144 Arkansas 348, Rudy
• Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 6020 Kibler Road, Van Buren
• The Current Church, 2020 Dora Road, Van Buren
• Trinity Baptist Church, 5020 U.S. 71, Alma
Source: Crawford County