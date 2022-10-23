Watson Chapel High School homecoming court nominees have been announced. The young ladies were selected based on their academic performance, contributions to the Wildcat community, voting and all-around character. The homecoming assembly will be held Friday at the Leslie Henderson Gymnasium, and the crowning will take place on the Wildcat Stadium field before the homecoming game against Beebe. Top row from left: Kaliah Anderson, Marte’la House, Destinee Langel, Taylinn Lee, Shanice Green, Cha’Ron Buckner, Ke’Nya Pugh, Tristyn Bynum; bottom row, Trinitii-Courtney Frazier, Giselle Arreola, Marika Norton, Jaycie Clay, Tanaesha Thomas, Emarie Mahogany, Latailyn Craig and Kyandra Wilkins. (Special to The Commercial)

Watson Chapel High School homecoming court nominees have been announced. The young ladies were selected based on their academic performance, contributions to the Wildcat community, voting and all-around character. The homecoming assembly will be held Friday at the Leslie Henderson Gymnasium, and the crowning will take place on the Wildcat Stadium field before the homecoming game against Beebe. Top row from left: Kaliah Anderson, Marte'la House, Destinee Langel, Taylinn Lee, Shanice Green, Cha'Ron Buckner, Ke'Nya Pugh, Tristyn Bynum; bottom row, Trinitii-Courtney Frazier, Giselle Arreola, Marika Norton, Jaycie Clay, Tanaesha Thomas, Emarie Mahogany, Latailyn Craig and Kyandra Wilkins. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Watson Chapel names homecoming court

