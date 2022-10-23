Ferguson-Young

Eliza Young and Korey Ferguson exchanged marriage vows Oct. 8 at Boulder Creek by Wedgewood in Boulder, Colo.

She is the daughter of Karen and Scott Young of Little Rock.

He is the son of April and Kerry Ferguson of Columbus, Ohio.

The couple will reside in Fort Collins, Colo.

Gee-Fairman

Hannah Caroline Fairman and Ricky Lawrence Gee were united in marriage Oct. 8 at the home of the bride's grandparents in Highland Village, Texas. The Rev. Jennifer Scott officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jan and Jeff Fairman of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Mary Ann and Marvin Fairman of Highland Village, and the late Betty and Gerald James.

The groom is the son of Karen and Richard Gee of Coppell, Texas. His grandparents are Barbara and Bud Connell of Edmund, Okla., Barbara Carrola of San Antonio, and the late Richard Gee.

Attending the bride was Elise Jones and attending the groom was Miles Matthewson.

A reception will be held Oct. 22 on the Cloud 9 Yacht cruising New York Harbor.

The bride received her bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater from Point Park University and is an actor.

The groom also received his bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater from Point Park University. He is a photographer.

After a wedding trip to Seaside, Fla., the couple will reside in New York.

Brown-Mattox

Rachel Renee Mattox and Michael Allen Brown were wed Saturday, Oct. 22 at Whitehall Park in White Hall.

Her parents are Sandra and Gregory Mattox of White Hall.

His parents are Barbara and Danny Light of Warren.

The couple will reside in White Hall.

Gardner-Laury

Rebecca D. Laury and David A. Gardner exchanged marriage vows Saturday, Oct. 22 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Little Rock. Father Stephen Bierschenk officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Carol and Chris Laury of Fayetteville. Her grandparents are Diane and Patrick Laury of Bella Vista, and the late Dorothy and Alfred Bierschenk.

The groom is the son of Sara and Price Gardner of Roland. His grandparents are John Gardner of Little Rock, the late Betty Gardner, and the late Bettye and William Kremer.

Attending the bride was Sydney Roset and attending the groom was John Paul Hartnedy.

A reception was held at the Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyard in Little Rock.

The bride received her doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Central Arkansas and is a physical therapist.

The groom received his bachelor of science degree in exercise science from UCA and his master of education degree in education administration from the University of Oklahoma. He is a law student with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law.

The couple will reside in Little Rock.