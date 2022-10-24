Airstream campers praise El Dorado as 'friendly' city

Downtown El Dorado was accented by a decidedly chrome sheen this week as the 5th annual Airstreams on the Square took over areas surrounding the Union County Courthouse.

Campers began arriving Wednesday and spent the days and nights enjoying the city’s downtown, socializing and participating in events hosted by Main Street El Dorado.

Saturday morning, as the International Chili Society chili cook-off participants began cooking amid the Airstream festival, three Airstreamers talked about their experience at the festival so far.

Betty Walters, Selma Evans and Curt Fontenot traveled from south Louisiana for the festival. Walters and Fontenot were in El Dorado for the first time while Evans was on her third trip to Airstreams on the Square.

"The weather has been so great, and the town has been so friendly and receptive. The activities have been excellent as well," Walters said.

Several campers were putting finishing touches on decorations for the Camper Decor competition on Saturday, set to be judged from noon to 4 p.m.

Other activities during the week included a dance party and karaoke.

"Everyone has been very accommodating," Fontenot said.

Walters said that she has been to a number of Airstream festivals and was particularly impressed by El Dorado.

"I'm thinking this is one of the very best. For them to trust us to take over downtown in any city; and the people have been so nice and friendly," Walters said.

The three said they visited the Newton House and other landmarks and, referencing their credentials as south Louisiana natives, complimented the food as well.

Evans complimented Beth Brumley and Holly McDonald, Main Street El Dorado’s executive director and administrative assistant, saying they "have been the best hostesses."

The festival concluded Sunday.