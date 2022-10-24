Are refs needling expansion defectors?

At one point during Saturday's second half, Texas led Oklahoma State by 14 points. By the end of the game in Stillwater, Okla. -- a 41-34 win by the Cowboys that put to rest all the, "Hey, could the Longhorns make the playoff with two losses?" conversation -- Texas led Oklahoma State by 14 penalties.

14-0.

Fourteen. To. Zero. As in, the Big 12 officials who called this game did not identify one Oklahoma State penalty during 60 minutes that wasn't offset by a Texas flag.

Look, I've got no dog in this fight. I generally root against the establishment, and, while Oklahoma State has been a better program than Texas during the last decade, somehow the Longhorns were favored by six points on the road Saturday against the Cowboys, which means my watching lens was not going to be tinted burnt orange.

But come on. Fourteen yellow flags to zero in a conference game officiated by conference referees? That's going to draw a red flag.

Maybe I'm just a little sensitive after my trip to Salt Lake City last weekend. USC fans know it as the one where the Trojans led Utah by 14 points three different times in the first half but lost to the Utes 43-42 on a two-point conversion in the final minute.

Two Utah touchdown drives, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth, were kept alive by highly questionable roughing the passer penalties. USC Coach Lincoln Riley said after the game that the officiating was poor but made sure to say it wasn't why the Trojans lost the game -- it was the proper thing to say for a variety of reasons.

Still, if the Pac-12 officials don't throw one of those flags, the Utes' win probability drops dramatically.

I did not rip the officiating in my column from Utah because I did not allow myself to be fully convinced that a Pac-12 crew was taking every opportunity to punish USC for leaving for the Big Ten and propping up one of the best remaining Pac-12 programs that was playing a must-win game at home. No, I could not make that premise the focus of my column because it simply had to be wrong. Pac-12 refs are just bad, right? Their ineptitude does not discriminate.

But then I saw Texas 14, Oklahoma State 0. And I had to wonder: Are Pac-12 and Big 12 officials making it extra hard on their departed?

Texas, future SEC member, is in its second season of its Big 12 farewell tour. USC, future Big Ten member, is in its first season of two saying goodbye to the Pac-12.

The Longhorns and Trojans now share much more than their status of being underachieving blue bloods who have been duped into hiring Steve Sarkisian as head coach -- they are potentially both receiving middle fingers from their respective conferences via college football officials, who already carry a well-earned vote of no confidence from long before any potential realignment bitterness.

Their bumbling reputation is kind of the perfect cover.

As infuriating as this must be for USC and Texas in back-to-back weeks, we as college football fans shouldn't be that surprised if bias exists, particularly under these circumstances.

I actually can't fathom directives against USC, UCLA, Texas and Oklahoma coming from the conference offices. What I'm suggesting is far more subtle.

Referees are people first, and most people who love the game enough to become college football refs were fans, too, before they decided to don the loathsome black and white stripes. They can try to eliminate their past leanings all they want, but that's hard to do -- especially when certain privileged schools' decisions are negatively affecting all those left behind.

College football is petty and driven by regionalism. If you think that USC, UCLA, Texas and Oklahoma are going to consistently compete on an even playing field before they join their new conference destinations, then you need a history lesson about the sport.

On the other end, it will be up to the Big Ten and SEC to protect their new members from a lengthy hazing process enacted by grown men wearing zebra suits.