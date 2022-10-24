Arkansas gears up for exhibition tilt

FAYETTEVILLE -- Exactly one year ago today, a nationally-ranked University of Arkansas basketball team nearly lost to an NCAA Division II team from Oklahoma in Walton Arena.

The then-No. 16 Razorbacks came back from a 14-point deficit in the second half to beat East Central 77-74 in an exhibition game and survived a last-season three-point attempt by the Tigers.

East Central, located in Ada, Okla., led 60-46 with 11:02 to play before Arkansas rallied.

The Razorbacks, ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press preseason poll, face a similar situation tonight.

Arkansas plays its exhibition opener against Rogers State -- a Division II team from Claremore, Okla. -- at 7 p.m. in Walton Arena.

Struggling to beat East Central wasn't an indication of how the Razorbacks, who had seven newcomers, would develop during the season as they made a second consecutive NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance.

"We obviously grew a lot from that game until the end of the season," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "But our team wanted to grow, too, last year.

"I think that was a big part of us getting better, is buy-in and being where your feet are and trying to become better each and every day."

Arkansas is in reload mode again with 11 newcomers, including six freshmen and five transfers.

Junior guard Davonte Davis, who led Arkansas with 20 points against East Central, is the only Razorback still on the team who played in last season's game.

But Musselman said he doesn't plan to talk to his players about last season's game against East Central.

"No, I'll let them figure it out," Musselman said. "A lot of them think that they're gamers and when the lights come on that maybe practice isn't as important as a game.

"So we'll let them feel their way through that process [tonight], then the Texas game as well."

The Razorbacks play at No. 12 Texas in their second exhibition game on Saturday.

Musselman said the coaching staff has discussed several options for the starting lineup and rotation.

"We might bring one or two players off the bench that are really starters so that we have some pop off the bench," he said. "Who starts, that might not be what the closing lineup is. But we're still going through some stuff."

Tonight will be the Razorbacks' first time to go against another college team, but they went 4-0 in exhibition games in Spain and Italy in August against teams featuring professional players.

All 13 scholarship players started at least one of the exhibition games, but in the finale Musselman shortened the bench and went with a rotation where eight players got the bulk of the minutes with freshman guards Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Barry Dunning, sophomore forward Trevon Brazile, Davis, junior guard Ricky Council, freshman forward Jordan Walsh and senior forward Kamani Johnson.

Senior forward Jalen Graham made his bid for a spot in the rotation when he scored 25 points in the Red-White intrasquad game last Sunday and freshman guard Joseph Pinion scored 12. Smith scored 22 points and Black had 9 assists, 9 rebounds, 4 points and 3 blocked shots.

"In the past, sometimes we've tried to not change the starting lineup at all," Musselman said. "There's been other years we've changed it up a lot. Not really sure where this takes us."

Musselman said tonight's game is another part of the evaluation process before the season opener against North Dakota State on Nov. 7.

"There's been the four games overseas, there's been the Red-White game, and then there's been all the times behind closed doors," he said. "I think sometimes players feel like, 'Oh, I play better in a game.' Other guys play better in practice than they do in a game.

"No player says that I play better in practice than in a game. Sometimes that's a reality with some players at all levels.

"Some guys have exceeded expectations and maybe some guys are still trying to find their way."