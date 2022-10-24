Benton County looks at possible office moves





BENTONVILLE -- Some Benton County offices are dealing with a space crunch, so officials are weighing a plan that could relocate dozens of employees.

County Judge Barry Moehring, at a 2023 budget meeting on Oct. 13, presented a proposal to move the main assessor and tax collector offices to Rogers, where the county already has offices.

Moehring stressed the plan is in the early stages.

"These moves are under consideration, but we have not presented a final plan, nor has this been approved by the Quorum Court," Moehring said. "What we presented the other night is a plan we want to pursue, but still have some things to figure out before we lock it down."

The county is running out of space for employees at the County Administration Building at 215 E. Central Ave. A lack of parking also is a concern, Moehring said.

The Administration Building is not the only county facility with space and parking issues.

The county revenue office in Rogers that is shared with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration at 1428 W. Walnut St. has constrained parking. The widening of Walnut Street will eliminate more parking there, he said. The county owns the 10,500-square-foot building.

The Benton County Election Commission at 2111 W. Walnut St. in Rogers in what is called the Rogers Annex, adjacent to the Frisco Station Mall. The commission needs more space and some of its equipment is stored at a leased location, Moehring said.

Moehring's proposal is to lease more space at 2111 W. Walnut St. and move the collector's and assessor's offices there. The revenue office would also move there because there is more parking, Moehring said.

The Election Commission would move to the building at 1428 W. Walnut St., Moehring said.

Smaller offices for the assessor and tax collector would remain in the Administration Building in Bentonville, he said.

Moehring also told justices of the peace Benton County central communications has outgrown its location in the Administration Building basement.

Robert McGowen, Benton County administrator of public safety, said there are 37 positions in central communications, and at least four people work per shift.

Central communication uses 1,508 square feet in the basement, according to Bryan Beeson, county facilities manager. The Administration Building is 40,000 square feet, he said.

"At some point, CENCOM will need additional space for more dispatchers, dispatcher consoles, training and other needs," Moehring said. "Demand for these services will continue to grow as the county grows, and that will require additional space."

He said any plan must accomplish two goals: provide better access for residents to county services with parking and provide a better working environment for county employees.

"We're not sure what the final cost would be, and we still have to determine if this makes financial sense for the county," he said.

MORE SPACE IN ROGERS

Depending on the final plan, 75 to 100 employees could be relocated to other office space, Moehring said.

"By doing so, we would improve both parking and working conditions for affected employees," he said.

The county assessor and tax collector have offices on the first floor of the Administration Building in downtown Bentonville. There also are satellite offices for the assessor and tax collector in Bentonville, Gravette, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The assessor has about 6,000 square feet downtown that includes space in the basement. The collector has about 1,500 square feet downtown, Beeson said.

The county leases 25,000 square feet at the Rogers Annex and, under the plan discussed, would lease another 22,000 square feet there, Beeson said. The current annual lease is $189,000, said Brenda Peacock, county comptroller. The county's lease ends Dec. 31, Beeson said.

The annex houses the Election Commission, county Risk Reduction and Planning, county archives and storage. The county clerk has a small office and the Assessor's Office has 6,441 square feet there, too, Beeson said.

Risk reduction and planning staff would move to the Administration Building under the plan being considered.

If the moves happen, the tax collector would get 6,076 square feet of space at the annex and the assessor's space would more than double to 14,903 square feet, Beeson said.

"They have people basically stacked on top of each other right now," Beeson said of the assessor's Bentonville main office.

Assessor Roderick Grieve said some of his staff were sent home to work during the pandemic and have remained there because there is no room for them at the office. The Bentonville office would hold 49 people if there were room for all the assessor employees, he said. Grieve asked for two more deputy assessors as part of the 2023 budget.

Grieve oversees a total of 89 employees countywide, including more than 25 appraisers who work at the Rogers annex office, he said.

The tax collector's office in downtown Bentonville has 16 employees. Tax Collector Gloria Peterson did not ask for any additional staff in the 2023 budget.

More people are paying their taxes online, Peterson said. This was the first year she could remember fewer people in the office to pay taxes. The deadline to pay was Oct. 17.

"The atmosphere changes," she said.

The moves also would help because finding parking at the Rogers sites is likely to be easier than it is in downtown Bentonville. The county-owned lot between the Administration Building and the county courthouse has 72 spots. The county and public will lose 96 parking spaces across East Central Avenue from the Administration Building when construction on a new private parking deck starts. The county will use a 60-spot gravel lot just northwest of the Administration Building during construction.

There are 1,000 parking spaces surrounding the annex, Beeson said.

Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore said he has no problem with the moves as long as services to the public continue to be available in their current location.

"Moving support functions for those offices to Rogers would free up much needed space that can be used by departments that must remain in the Administration Building," he said.

Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin said as long as satellite offices are available in the Administration Building, she thinks it's a workable plan.

"There are still citizens that want to do business downtown for convenience, but the ability to have more workspace and available parking at the Rogers location will be a positive change," she said.

Deputy Collector Jessica Yeakley (left) helps Tammy Riley of Bentonville Thursday at the Benton County Tax Collector's Office at the County Administration Building in Bentonville. Benton County officials are looking at a plan that would move the tax collector and assessor offices to the Rogers Annex in Rogers. Visit nwaonline.com/221023Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



A sign is displayed Thursday at the Benton County Tax Collector's Office at the County Administration Building in Bentonville. Benton County officials are looking at a plan that would move the tax collector and assessor offices to the Rogers Annex in Rogers. Visit nwaonline.com/221023Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Upcomimg meeting

The Benton County Quorum Court will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the Benton County Administration Building downtown.



