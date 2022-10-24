Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Oct. 13
Zachary Ryan Beer, 23, and Felicia Nicole Gonzalez, 28, both of Gentry
Spencer Anthony Butler, 29, and Hazuki Yamanaka, 28, both of Rogers
Sergio Ariel Cruz Mejia, 27, and Patsi Lizeth Yanes Castellon, 26, both of Gentry
Brandon Lavoyd Gage, 27, and Kaitlyn McKenzie Beavers, 25, both of Rogers
Nicholas Alan Glory, 20, and Cameron Hope Samples, 18, both of Bentonville
Stephen Earl Grizzle, 55, and Haixia Wang, 44, both of Gentry
Andrew Stace Hagood, 32, and Kelsi Meleah Ward, 31, both of Bella Vista
Mason Andrew Hatfield, 29, and Adrienne Lauren Martinelli, 27, both of Rogers
Antonio Esparza Lopez, 63, and Mirna Lorena Gomez Garcia, 42, both of Siloam Springs
Darian Douglas Neitze, 28, and McKenna Jane Collins, 26, both of Rogers
William Riesen Nichols, 33, Hills, Okla., and Barbara Miller, 35, Yukon, Okla.
Matthew Thomas Robinson, 44, and Jessica Rena Glover, 38, both of Rogers
Isaac Daniel Schoeppey, 29, Tulsa, Okla., and Desirae Alexis Shively, 26, Bartlesville, Okla.
Matthew Leroy Slavik, 38, Springdale, and Katelyn Rae Sanabria, 36, both of Bentonville
David Anthony Vlaich, 29, and Morena Leticia Valdizon, 29, both of Chicago
Matthew Louis Williamson, 34, and Lindsey Corrine Whetstone, 36, both of Guthrie, Okla.
Oct. 14
William Jack Appleton, 23, and Hadley Grace West, 24, both of Rogers
Donald Cullen Arrick, 28, and Victoria Dejanira Kitchens, 26, both of Farmington
Mikel David Bell, 58, Rogers, and Betty Ann Harless, 61, Pryor, Okla.
Sammie Allen Bray II, 28, and Paige Sue Leal, 29, both of Bentonville
Garrett McKinley Butler, 25, and Leah Marie Fisher, 26, both of Overland Park, Kan.
Grady Samuel Caton, 27, and Anna Danielle Hudgeons, 27, both of Rogers
Jason John Czerak, 42, and Amy Melissa Swenson, 45, both of Bella Vista
Spencer Ryan Gillming, 33, and Madison Theresa Troedel-Paczowski, 30, both of Sulphur Springs
Dustin Lee Hardin, 33, and Katrina Deshea Johnson, 32, both of Springdale
Tad Everett Harp, 39, and Heather Noel Moore, 30, both of Cave Springs
Alexander Lee Hauder, 27, Beaver Crossing, Neb., and Eden Isabelle Hosteter, 23, Lincoln, Neb.
Bryan Gailey Holland, 61, and Elizabeth Ann Bryant, 55, both of Centerton
Garrett Samuel Hoover, 31, and Morgan Saige Leigh McCall, 30, both of Goddard, Kan.
Clay Ernest Howerton, 29, Rogers, and Morgan Rae Varble, 25, Siloam Springs
Jacob Wayne Lawrence, 27, and Addison Paige Chaloupka, 26, both of Rogers
Joe Nathan Lyons Jr., 57, and Kristen Lee Frost, 50, both of Rogers
Dillon Maverick Nixon, 24, Gentry, and Sunshine Carlie Godfrey, 21, Muskogee, Okla.
Eric Duane Reed, 63, Westville, Okla., and Debra Louise Pickup, 63, Siloam Springs
Jeffrey Dean Roberts, 59, and Jennifer Irene Bonner, 51, both of Bentonville
David Willard Royce, 72, and Deborah Louise Babcock Jefferson, 67, both of Bentonville
Valeria Salcido, 34, and Sarah Nicole Bass, 33, both of Gravette
Roberto San Agustin Jr., 30, and Alainna Linelle Young, 26, both of Gentry
Shawn Michael Savuto, 37, and Rebecca Ann McKee, 38, both of Oklahoma City
Dakotah Lee Simpson, 35, and Rachael Dawn Savage, 46, both of Cushing, Okla.
Hunter Hamilton Stutts, 29, and Christina Rosemary Schneider, 28, both of Guthrie, Okla.
Nathan Rae Taylor, 22, and Ashley Dawn Shue, 28, both of Parsons, Kan.
Thomas Douglas Wagley, 69, and Vickie Denise Cook, 69, both of Rogers
Joshua Gregory Wegenka, 27, and Rebecca Lynn Maloney, 25, both of Bentonville
Oct. 17
Mauricio Daniel Brito Nicasio, 27, and Janet Esmeralda Perea-Garcia, 26, both of Springdale
Hayden Gregory Cathey, 22, Bentonville, and Maggie Elizabeth Vernon, 21, Bella Vista
Douglas Dustin Demerritt, 43, and Chelsie Lauren Looney, 38, both of Bella Vista
Sydney Elizabeth Golding, 22, and Kenidee Brett Lloyd, 22, both of Bella Vista
Douglas John Kavulich, 52, and Eleisha Dawn Lackey, 42, both of Bentonville
Miguel Angel Lozano, 25, and Monica Lyn Lopez, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Lahir Marni, 30, and Prachi Abhay Patki, 28, both of Bentonville
Matthew Ryan Martin, 25, and Hannah Cheri Rose, 25, both of Rogers
David Tyler Rachel, 32, and Meagan Elizabeth Andreasen, 28, both of Tontitown
Van James Rigby IV, 22, and Ciarra Danielle Ryan, 23, both of Lowell
Bryan Raini Sanders, 26, and Amanda Christine Wadley, 29, both of Bentonville
Oct. 18
Alexander Brooks Brammer, 35, and Leyla Zeynep Baggson, 29, both of Southern Pines, N.C.
Tony Lee Cruse, 20, and Jennifer Nicole Crawford, 25, both of Centerton
Jerry Wayne Dawson, 53, Aurora, Mo., and Tarena Lenore Hill, 52, Galena, Mo.
Ryan James Gutierrez, 37, and Courtni Ann Simmons, 32, both of Bella Vista
Thomas Ezekiel Hurt, 31, and Leah Tecle, 29, both of Centerton
Herbert Patten, 48, and Dessie LaShae Reader, 43, both of Rogers
Anthony Herbert Riggles, 31, and Ariel Marann Billington, 31, both of Rogers
Tj Lee Sarratt, 42, and Chantel Nicole Curby, 40, both of Rogers
Cory Scott Smith, 25, and Rachael Melissa White, 40, both of Noel, Mo.
Corban Jaschinsky Spittka, 23, and Eryn Patricia Ausherman, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Austin Dale Williamson, 21, Gentry, and Lanie Michal Coffelt, 19, Gravette
Oct. 19
Rudy Ayala Jr., 22, and Emily Faith Spatz, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Omesh Bhardwaj, 27, and Jessica Erin Parsons, 29, both of Garfield
Paul Quinn Fitchue, 51, and Jesus Abraham Gandara Rodriguez, 23, both of Bella Vista
Carl Christopher Fortey, 43, Wittering, Peterborough, Great Britain, and Melany Gayle Frost, 42, Garfield
Brandon Michael Gage, 31, and Alanna Lee Hickerson, 29, both of Bella Vista
Christian Jose Garcia-Hernandez, 29, and Eva Isela Barrera-Perez, 30, both of Rogers
Austin Nickulas Harper, 26, Dardanelle, and Carson Tait Jones, 22, Bentonville
Daniel Blake Hendricks, 27, and Rachel Ann Powers, 25, both of Centerton
Jessie Dale Payne, 39, and Cassandra Lynn Edmisten, 40, both of Bentonville
Wesley James Pottridge, 23, and Madison Rae Thomas, 23, both of Rogers
Benjamin Lucas Reber, 26, and Brittany Alyssa Hope, 26, both of Tampa, Fla.
Donald Joseph Smith, 73, and Doris Maria Boyle, 74, both of Bella Vista
Cory Wayne Standridge, 31, and Aleeya Renea Walker, 27, both of Pea Ridge
Jacob Owen Williams, 24, and Lauren Alivia Simpson, 24, both of Fort Worth, Texas
David Oran Woods, 53, and Andrea Lorene Davis, 43, both of Claremore, Okla.