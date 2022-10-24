Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Oct. 13

Zachary Ryan Beer, 23, and Felicia Nicole Gonzalez, 28, both of Gentry

Spencer Anthony Butler, 29, and Hazuki Yamanaka, 28, both of Rogers

Sergio Ariel Cruz Mejia, 27, and Patsi Lizeth Yanes Castellon, 26, both of Gentry

Brandon Lavoyd Gage, 27, and Kaitlyn McKenzie Beavers, 25, both of Rogers

Nicholas Alan Glory, 20, and Cameron Hope Samples, 18, both of Bentonville

Stephen Earl Grizzle, 55, and Haixia Wang, 44, both of Gentry

Andrew Stace Hagood, 32, and Kelsi Meleah Ward, 31, both of Bella Vista

Mason Andrew Hatfield, 29, and Adrienne Lauren Martinelli, 27, both of Rogers

Antonio Esparza Lopez, 63, and Mirna Lorena Gomez Garcia, 42, both of Siloam Springs

Darian Douglas Neitze, 28, and McKenna Jane Collins, 26, both of Rogers

William Riesen Nichols, 33, Hills, Okla., and Barbara Miller, 35, Yukon, Okla.

Matthew Thomas Robinson, 44, and Jessica Rena Glover, 38, both of Rogers

Isaac Daniel Schoeppey, 29, Tulsa, Okla., and Desirae Alexis Shively, 26, Bartlesville, Okla.

Matthew Leroy Slavik, 38, Springdale, and Katelyn Rae Sanabria, 36, both of Bentonville

David Anthony Vlaich, 29, and Morena Leticia Valdizon, 29, both of Chicago

Matthew Louis Williamson, 34, and Lindsey Corrine Whetstone, 36, both of Guthrie, Okla.

Oct. 14

William Jack Appleton, 23, and Hadley Grace West, 24, both of Rogers

Donald Cullen Arrick, 28, and Victoria Dejanira Kitchens, 26, both of Farmington

Mikel David Bell, 58, Rogers, and Betty Ann Harless, 61, Pryor, Okla.

Sammie Allen Bray II, 28, and Paige Sue Leal, 29, both of Bentonville

Garrett McKinley Butler, 25, and Leah Marie Fisher, 26, both of Overland Park, Kan.

Grady Samuel Caton, 27, and Anna Danielle Hudgeons, 27, both of Rogers

Jason John Czerak, 42, and Amy Melissa Swenson, 45, both of Bella Vista

Spencer Ryan Gillming, 33, and Madison Theresa Troedel-Paczowski, 30, both of Sulphur Springs

Dustin Lee Hardin, 33, and Katrina Deshea Johnson, 32, both of Springdale

Tad Everett Harp, 39, and Heather Noel Moore, 30, both of Cave Springs

Alexander Lee Hauder, 27, Beaver Crossing, Neb., and Eden Isabelle Hosteter, 23, Lincoln, Neb.

Bryan Gailey Holland, 61, and Elizabeth Ann Bryant, 55, both of Centerton

Garrett Samuel Hoover, 31, and Morgan Saige Leigh McCall, 30, both of Goddard, Kan.

Clay Ernest Howerton, 29, Rogers, and Morgan Rae Varble, 25, Siloam Springs

Jacob Wayne Lawrence, 27, and Addison Paige Chaloupka, 26, both of Rogers

Joe Nathan Lyons Jr., 57, and Kristen Lee Frost, 50, both of Rogers

Dillon Maverick Nixon, 24, Gentry, and Sunshine Carlie Godfrey, 21, Muskogee, Okla.

Eric Duane Reed, 63, Westville, Okla., and Debra Louise Pickup, 63, Siloam Springs

Jeffrey Dean Roberts, 59, and Jennifer Irene Bonner, 51, both of Bentonville

David Willard Royce, 72, and Deborah Louise Babcock Jefferson, 67, both of Bentonville

Valeria Salcido, 34, and Sarah Nicole Bass, 33, both of Gravette

Roberto San Agustin Jr., 30, and Alainna Linelle Young, 26, both of Gentry

Shawn Michael Savuto, 37, and Rebecca Ann McKee, 38, both of Oklahoma City

Dakotah Lee Simpson, 35, and Rachael Dawn Savage, 46, both of Cushing, Okla.

Hunter Hamilton Stutts, 29, and Christina Rosemary Schneider, 28, both of Guthrie, Okla.

Nathan Rae Taylor, 22, and Ashley Dawn Shue, 28, both of Parsons, Kan.

Thomas Douglas Wagley, 69, and Vickie Denise Cook, 69, both of Rogers

Joshua Gregory Wegenka, 27, and Rebecca Lynn Maloney, 25, both of Bentonville

Oct. 17

Mauricio Daniel Brito Nicasio, 27, and Janet Esmeralda Perea-Garcia, 26, both of Springdale

Hayden Gregory Cathey, 22, Bentonville, and Maggie Elizabeth Vernon, 21, Bella Vista

Douglas Dustin Demerritt, 43, and Chelsie Lauren Looney, 38, both of Bella Vista

Sydney Elizabeth Golding, 22, and Kenidee Brett Lloyd, 22, both of Bella Vista

Douglas John Kavulich, 52, and Eleisha Dawn Lackey, 42, both of Bentonville

Miguel Angel Lozano, 25, and Monica Lyn Lopez, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Lahir Marni, 30, and Prachi Abhay Patki, 28, both of Bentonville

Matthew Ryan Martin, 25, and Hannah Cheri Rose, 25, both of Rogers

David Tyler Rachel, 32, and Meagan Elizabeth Andreasen, 28, both of Tontitown

Van James Rigby IV, 22, and Ciarra Danielle Ryan, 23, both of Lowell

Bryan Raini Sanders, 26, and Amanda Christine Wadley, 29, both of Bentonville

Oct. 18

Alexander Brooks Brammer, 35, and Leyla Zeynep Baggson, 29, both of Southern Pines, N.C.

Tony Lee Cruse, 20, and Jennifer Nicole Crawford, 25, both of Centerton

Jerry Wayne Dawson, 53, Aurora, Mo., and Tarena Lenore Hill, 52, Galena, Mo.

Ryan James Gutierrez, 37, and Courtni Ann Simmons, 32, both of Bella Vista

Thomas Ezekiel Hurt, 31, and Leah Tecle, 29, both of Centerton

Herbert Patten, 48, and Dessie LaShae Reader, 43, both of Rogers

Anthony Herbert Riggles, 31, and Ariel Marann Billington, 31, both of Rogers

Tj Lee Sarratt, 42, and Chantel Nicole Curby, 40, both of Rogers

Cory Scott Smith, 25, and Rachael Melissa White, 40, both of Noel, Mo.

Corban Jaschinsky Spittka, 23, and Eryn Patricia Ausherman, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Austin Dale Williamson, 21, Gentry, and Lanie Michal Coffelt, 19, Gravette

Oct. 19

Rudy Ayala Jr., 22, and Emily Faith Spatz, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Omesh Bhardwaj, 27, and Jessica Erin Parsons, 29, both of Garfield

Paul Quinn Fitchue, 51, and Jesus Abraham Gandara Rodriguez, 23, both of Bella Vista

Carl Christopher Fortey, 43, Wittering, Peterborough, Great Britain, and Melany Gayle Frost, 42, Garfield

Brandon Michael Gage, 31, and Alanna Lee Hickerson, 29, both of Bella Vista

Christian Jose Garcia-Hernandez, 29, and Eva Isela Barrera-Perez, 30, both of Rogers

Austin Nickulas Harper, 26, Dardanelle, and Carson Tait Jones, 22, Bentonville

Daniel Blake Hendricks, 27, and Rachel Ann Powers, 25, both of Centerton

Jessie Dale Payne, 39, and Cassandra Lynn Edmisten, 40, both of Bentonville

Wesley James Pottridge, 23, and Madison Rae Thomas, 23, both of Rogers

Benjamin Lucas Reber, 26, and Brittany Alyssa Hope, 26, both of Tampa, Fla.

Donald Joseph Smith, 73, and Doris Maria Boyle, 74, both of Bella Vista

Cory Wayne Standridge, 31, and Aleeya Renea Walker, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Jacob Owen Williams, 24, and Lauren Alivia Simpson, 24, both of Fort Worth, Texas

David Oran Woods, 53, and Andrea Lorene Davis, 43, both of Claremore, Okla.