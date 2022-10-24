Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Oct. 10

Chuy's Restaurant

4889 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Food debris in right kitchen handwashing sink. Mechanical heat ware washing machine not properly sanitizing. Disc thermometer reaching 153 degrees. Pulled chicken in hotbox being held at 108 degrees, queso in hotbox being held at 128 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer detected in sanitizing buckets. Ice scoop stored in ice bin with the handle touching ice in bar area.

Coleman's Children Academy

103 E. Presidential Drive, Lowell

Critical violations: Packages of hotdogs and sliced cheese not marked with package opening date.

Noncritical violations: None

Flash Market

998 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: A bowl of cooked sausage in the handwashing sink completely blocking it from use. Packages of raw bacon stored above bottles of water/tea in the customer self-serve case. Potato wedges and bone-in chicken are not at 135 degrees or above. Food in the sandwich prep table is not at 41 degrees or below. Not all food date-marked as needed. Several prepackaged sandwiches and the big burritos in the customer grab-and-go case exceed the use by date.

Noncritical violations: Foods stored at room temperature to cool. Employee said it has been about four hours since the food was cooked. Food employee working with open food and clean equipment not wearing an effective hair restraint. Permit posted is expired.

Jersey Mike's Subs

3316 S.W. I St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Wipe bucket under 100 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Leak from vent in walk-in freezer is leaking onto boxes.

Smokin Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk in freezer.

St. Vincent De Paul Elementary

1315 W. Cypress St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gasket on lid of milk case is torn.

The Happy Hangout

1219 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location at the time of inspection.

Theo's

3300 S. Market St., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee drink without a lid on coffee prep table. No hand cleanser available at bar handwashing sink. Eggs stored on stop shelf of walk-in above ready to eat items.

Noncritical violations: Black growth on ceiling of ice machine.

Tokyo House

401 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket present in beverage station handwash sink. Sushi rice not labeled with time to be discarded.

Noncritical violations: Multiple large buffet plates have cracked, chipped or broken edges.

Oct. 11

7 Brew Coffee

2813 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

Angus Grill & Cantina

2001 S. Bellview Road, No. 2, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee cup of coffee and water on prep table in kitchen. No signage designating bar handwashing sink. No hand cleanser available at bar handwashing sink. Multiple pans and containers of uncovered food stored in refrigerator and walk-in. Raw fish stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator. Tomatoes at 45 degrees, guacamole being held at 47 degrees in prep table. Bottle of sanitizer being stored on prep table with chips. Squeeze bottles in kitchen not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers in refrigerator and prep tables. Open box of tortillas being kept on floor of walk-in. Condensation leak in walk-in cooler. Permit expired.

Gentry Primary School

1265 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Critical violations: Surface cleaner and bathroom disinfectants are not being used per label instructions. Product is labeled to be used with a specific distribution system. Products are not connected to this system and there are no instructions how to mix manually.

Noncritical violations: After being cleaned, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be sanitized. Hot water mechanical operations being cycled through equipment and achieving a utensil surface temperature of 160 degrees as measured by an irreversible registering temperature indicator. Surface temperature as measured by an irreversible registering temperature thermometer is not consistently reaching 160 degrees. Thermometer was run through multiple times and did not reach 160 degrees each time. The wash temperature indicator does not reach the required 160 degrees for each cycle.

Gravette Station

108 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: Shrimp at 120 degrees, chicken wings 112 degrees and tamales at 132 degrees in the red hot box.

Noncritical violations: Packaged sandwiches and other food items in the glass refrigerator were not date-marked prior to placing the items for retail. Observed boxes and packages of food uncovered in the freezers. Chili with a date mark of 10-2-2022, tomatoes and lettuce with a date mark of 9-28-2022 were stored in the prep table refrigerator.

Grub's Grille

3001 Market St., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand towels provided at bar or kitchen handwashing sink. Designated handwashing sink blocked by crate of glassware and dumped drinks in sink in bar area. No sanitizer detected in bar mechanical dishwashing machine.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager on staff. Squeeze bottles in kitchen area not labeled with contents of bottle. Boxes of fries stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Boxes of tomatoes, lettuce and other food items stored on floor of walk-in cooler. No test strips available to test sanitizer in dish machines. Excessive accumulation of food debris and grease beneath/behind grills and fryers.

La Huerta

129 Fowler, Suite B, Gentry

Critical violations: Pan and case of raw meat stored above container of salsa in the walk-in. Reheating queso on the top of the oven. Food in the walk-in cooler is not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Lenny's Sub Shop

800 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: New owner of facility does not have a permit.

Noncritical violations: None

McAlister's Deli

900 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Cheese, ham and pastrami were 49 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Small amount of food debris on wall in prep areas. Black and orange growth on wall behind three-compartment sink. Some food grime on floor under equipment.

Modoko

5204 W. Village Parkway, Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: No sanitizer dispensing in mechanical ware washing machine.

Noncritical violations: Build up of black residue on ceiling of ice machine.

Old Wire Road Elementary

3001 S. Old Wire Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Coleslaw in refrigerator being held at 52 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Taziki's

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available during inspection for dish machine. Tiles broken and missing around floor drain under large vat cooker.

Walmart Market - Deli/Bakery

808 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at handsink nearest three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 12

Fitness Center - Kiosk

1701 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

John Brown University Cafeteria

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee in the dish area handled dirty dishes and then went to take clean dishes off the dish rack and did not wash hands between. Interior of the ice machine is visibly dirty along the top of the ice bin and drop guard. Sanitizing cycle is not achieving a surface plate temperature of 160 degrees as measured by an irreversible registering thermometer. Food items checked in the pizza refrigerator were not at 41 degrees or below. Cantaloupe on the salad bar is at 56 degrees. Chicken salad, hummus in the deli well and the mayo and jello in the small black refrigerator at deli are not at 41 degrees or below. Do not store TCS foods in the black refrigerator at deli. Multiple items date marked exceeding the seven day use-by date. A few food items in the walk-in cooler exceed the use-by date marked on the date sticker. Sanitizer dispensed at the mop sink area that is used for sani-buckets is a little strong (over 400 ppm).

Noncritical violations: None

Libby's

17773 Arkansas 12, Rogers

Critical violations: Observed deli ham in the display case had an expiration date of 9-9-2022. Ice cream mix in the back refrigerator had expiration dates of Aug. 23 -31, 2022. Observed package of raw hamburger meat and shell eggs stored on a shelf over a container of cooked brisket. Chicken salad at 50 degrees and ham at 51 degrees in the display case. Facility has a dehydrator for preparing beef jerky. Observed two jars of canned barbecue sauce on case for retail sale. Facility does not have an approved variance or HACCP plan for the specialized processing methods.

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed no date marking. Floors, shelving and equipment have a buildup of debris.

Midici-Artisian Wood Fired Kitchen

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3110, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at handwashing sink in bar area. No hot water available at handwashing sink near dish area. Open packages of cheese in walk-in not date marked. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Large puddle of liquid in dry storage area near ice machine.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

603 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gasket on the one side of the walk-in cooler door is misaligned possibly preventing the door from closing completely/properly.

Sugar Creek Elementary

1102 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips available. Employees are using pH strips.

Tennie Russell Primary School

1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: None

War Eagle Mill Cafe

11045 War Eagle Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Oct. 13

Dollar General Store

2440 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: Two cartons of expired eggs set aside to be discarded are stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: None

Highfill Mart Restaurant

14939 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

Critical violations: The person in charge shall demonstrate to the regulatory authority knowledge of foodborne disease prevention, application of the hazard analysis critical control point principles, and the requirements of the rules and regulations pertaining to food establishments. No paper towels in the kitchen area to dry hands. Shell eggs in the monster cooler are not from an approved source. Cases of raw shell eggs in walk-in cooler stored above case of sliced cheese. Dish washer is not dispensing sanitizer. Burritos and egg rolls are not holding temperature in the hot box. Food in the left side of the prep table are not at 41 degrees or below. Ham in the monster refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below. Corn dogs are labeled keep frozen, but are in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Preparation table doors/handles and between lids are visible dirty with food debris. Grease on the fryers, under grill and area around fryers. Container and lid where sugar is stored has an excessive buildup of grease and dirt. Visible food debris on the slicer. Employee said it has already been cleaned. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Wall beside the three-compartment sink is visibly dirty. Employee coat stored over facility food and purse stored on the prep table in the kitchen.

Oct. 14

Bentonville West High School - Baseball Concession

1351 Gamble Road, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Callahan's Steak House

210 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee washing dishes handled dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Wet wiping cloth at the servers station not in sanitizer. Gasket torn on the reach-in freezer on the kitchen line. Wall base in the dish room is missing tiles. Floor in the dish room around the drain is wearing away allowing standing water. Area is no longer easily cleanable. Floor in the meat cooler is peeling up and no longer in good condition or easily cleanable.

Lucky Tasty Asian Food - Mobile

714 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Rib Crib BBQ

1801 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Green beans at 124 degrees, corn at 123 degrees, and mac-and-cheese at 98 degrees in the hot box.

Noncritical violations: The test strips did not match the sanitizer. Posted permit expired on Sept. 30, 2022 and the ownership has changed.

Smashburger

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: No chlorine residual present in dish machine after cycle completion. Wares washed in dish machine were not sanitized while bottle was empty.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Springs High School - Football Concessions

700 N. Progress Ave., No. 4, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Reheat chicken and hot dogs to 165 degrees prior to serving. Small refrigerator is not holding food at the correct temperature. Freezer is not working at all.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 10 -- Bright Field Middle School, 5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville; Rogers Westside Elementary School, 2200 W. Oak St., Rogers; Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer, 4200 S. 48th St., Suite 50, Rogers; Trucks And Tiaras Learning Center, 1301 W. Persimmon St., Rogers

Oct. 11 -- Gentry High School, 1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry; Starbucks Coffee, 1803 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville; Taco Bell, 602 First Ave. S.E., Gravette; Walmart Market - Food Store, 808 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Oct. 12 -- Asian Fresh Super Market, 203 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Crumbl, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville; Edible Arrangements, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 4, Bentonville; Local Lime, 2103 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1010, Rogers;

Oct. 13 -- Markham & Fitz Chocolate, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville; Two Friends Books, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 47, Bentonville

Oct. 14 -- Bentonville West High School, 1351 Gamble Road, Centerton; El Jazmin Restaurant, 105 S. 21st St., Rogers; Jimmy John's, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville