Charges against former state Sen. Baker dismissed as judge grants prosecutor's motion

Bribery and wire fraud charges levied against Former State Sen. Gilbert Baker in 2019 were dismissed on Monday.

Baker, 66, is the Faulkner County Republican who represented District 30 from 2001 through 2012.

He was indicted three years ago by a federal grand jury, on one count each of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, and seven counts of honest services wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors accused Baker of bribing former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio in 2013 as part of a scheme to get Maggio to lower a financial judgment against Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in the death of patient Martha Bull, according to the indictment.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Little Rock filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against Baker “with prejudice,” meaning the charges cannot be refiled.

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. granted the dismissal motion on Monday.

Baker said he and his wife, Susan, were both relieved. But the full impact of what had transpired had yet to fully sink in.

“There’s a measure of relief, obviously,” Baker mused. “Susan and I both, we just aren’t really sure how we feel. We’ve lived with this for so long.”