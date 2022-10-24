I was running the track at Catholic High, lost in my thoughts and enjoying a nice breeze. Running may be an exaggeration these days, but I was moving a little faster than a walk. The rhythmic pounding of feet and breath always spark a tingle of thought or the twinge of memory.

As I made the north turn, I looked through the trees at the neighborhood there and a memory slowly began turning its wheels. North Cleveland Street, the memory said. There's something interesting about North Cleveland Street. What was it?

Back in the old days, I'd go to our school library and pull Arkansas Gazette microfiche or, better, ask Mike Moran, an English teacher with 40 years' teaching experience and decades of living in Little Rock. He'd know. That day, however, I went to the Central Arkansas Library's newly updated website: The Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Talk about having information at one's fingertips. I recently had the opportunity to visit with Guy Lancaster, the project's editor, and he talked about it with enthusiasm, like a teenager talks about a car. It's refurbished, it's slick, and it's really fast.

I typed in "North Cleveland Street, Little Rock." The first response came back: Josephine Irvin Pankey (1869-1954). I stared at the screen.

I had been familiar with the Pankey community out Arkansas 10 my entire life as it was near my grandfather's place in the country. I also had a pretty good working knowledge of the incredible Mrs. Pankey, a Black woman who developed the area. The Encyclopedia added more.

Mrs. Pankey was born in Ohio in 1869. She attended Oberlin College and moved to Arkansas to begin a teaching career in DeValls Bluff, becoming the principal of several African American schools in the area that she'd reach on horseback.

She eventually moved to Little Rock where she married widowed postal worker Samuel Pankey in 1904. That's when her interest in real estate blossomed.

College-educated and undaunted by race-restrictive covenants, Mrs. Pankey bought 80 acres a dozen miles west of downtown Little Rock in 1907. This she would develop into the Pankey Community.

She maintained a library, the Encyclopedia said. She supported the African American YWCA and the Ninth Street USO that served Black soldiers during World War II. She organized an African American school in the Riverdale community.

Still, why did North Cleveland come to mind? The Encyclopedia of Arkansas had the answer. Right after purchasing the land that would become the Pankey Community, she bought two and a half acres between what is now Hall High and Catholic High. It was the first land she had surveyed and platted, breaking it into 12 lots, the exact number of houses standing on that block today. The land butted against the Pulaski Heights area, a racially restricted neighborhood at the time.

Streets in that area are named for presidents. There's McKinley, Arthur, and Buchanan bunched together. Mrs. Pankey's street?

Cleveland, the president sharing the same name as her hometown.

