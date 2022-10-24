Dallas shooting suspect named

DALLAS -- Dallas police identified a suspect in custody after a shooting Saturday at a hospital left two employees dead. Nestor Hernandez, 30, a parolee, had been granted permission to be with his "significant other" at Methodist Dallas Medical Center during her delivery Saturday, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said Sunday.

She said he'd been sentenced to prison for aggravated robbery and was released on parole last October, but she did not provide additional details on the circumstances of the shooting. Nestor Hernandez now faces capital murder charges.

About 11 a.m., Methodist Health System police, Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the shooting, the hospital said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The two hospital employees died after a man opened fire. A Methodist officer fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him, the hospital said.

Nestor Hernandez, who was wearing an ankle location monitor at the time, was taken to another hospital for treatment, hospital officials said Saturday. He was not listed Sunday in Dallas County jail records and it was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy," the hospital system's executive leadership said in a statement. "Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community's support during this difficult time."

Authorities did not say what may have led to the shooting or identify the victims. At least 10 Dallas police cars were parked near the center's emergency department in north Oak Cliff.

The hospital said in its statement it wants to assure patients and employees there is no ongoing threat. It said there is an active investigation.

The shooting comes about four months after officers fatally shot an armed patient in an Irving hospital emergency room, after a nurse reported he had a gun, police said.

Dallas Methodist cancelled a tour set of the hospital's Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center for survivors, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. In a previous news release, the hospital said dozens of survivors had been invited to tour the new facilities Saturday afternoon.

Dallas police said they are providing assistance and directed all media inquiries to hospital police. A hospital spokesperson said a briefing would take place when appropriate, and any other information would come through Dallas police.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted Saturday the department is grateful for the care provided by the hospital and its thoughts are with the staff and victims of the shooting.

"We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation," Garcia wrote. "This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked for prayers for the families of the victims.

"Our city loves our healthcare heroes, and our residents will be there for them as we grieve and seek swift justice," Johnson tweeted.

The Texas prison system's Office of Inspector General is working with police to investigate the shooting, Amanda Hernandez said. Dallas police and a hospital spokesman declined Sunday to provide additional information on the shooting.

It follows hospital shootings in September in Sherwood, Ark., that killed a visitor and in June in Tulsa, Okla., that left four dead.

Information for this article was contributed by Aria Jones, Jamie Landers and Isabella Volmert of The Dallas Morning News and by staff writers of The Associated Press.