Fayetteville panel researching ‘percent for arts’ program, hopes to bring proposal to City Council

FAYETTEVILLE -- A resident-led panel wants to ensure art is meaningfully integrated into city projects, not just added as a cherry on top.

The city's Arts Council, comprised mostly of working artists and employees at local arts organizations, is working on a proposal commonly referred to in municipal governments as "percent for the arts." The concept would dedicate a certain percentage of the budget for a capital project done by the city toward creating public art. City projects could include buildings, roads, trails, water quality measures or any other appropriate capital work.

The proposal the arts council is considering would apply to capital city projects, not private developments. Revenue for general capital projects comes from 40% of a 1-cent city sales tax. Voters in 2019 also approved bond issues for millions of dollars' worth of capital projects, ranging from transportation to parks to economic development.

Several cities, such as Fort Collins, Colo.; Lawrence, Kan., and Asheville, N.C., have enacted percent for the arts programs. Philadelphia adopted the first such program in the United States in 1959, according to information compiled by Joanna Bell, Fayetteville's arts and culture director.

Percent for the arts programs generally have three components, Bell said. Dedicating a portion of a city project's budget for artistic elements is one. Cities also generally budget money to participate in arts and culture organizations. Additionally, they usually provide some kind of support to individual artists, she said.

The City Council included more than $219,000 in this year's budget to create Bell's position and start an ongoing arts program. Money has gone toward programming at the Fay Jones Woods of the downtown arts corridor and participation in the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, a regional nonprofit group working with cities and organizations on artistic endeavors.

The city has included arts components in its capital projects for years, but largely on an individual basis, not as part of a formal plan, Bell said. A percent for the arts policy would commit dollars for an artistic component to every eligible capital project, she said.

"It's about formalizing what Fayetteville's instinct has always been, to make sure that it continues to be part of our city and our culture going forward," Bell said.

The Arts Council is working on presenting a resolution of intent for the City Council to consider that would green-light development of a percent for the arts ordinance. Bell and Arts Council members are researching what other cities have done to incorporate into Fayetteville's proposal.

Fort Collins has had its Art in Public Places program with its own board since 1995, according to information from Bell. One percent of the budget for a capital city project costing more than $250,000 is designated for works of art for that project.

Additionally, projects with budgets between $50,000 and $250,000 have to have a city-approved artist consult on the design, the idea being to incorporate artistic elements into all aspects of the project. The city also has a policy that says it will try to incorporate artistic values in all its construction projects, including those costing less than $50,000.

The Percent for Art program in Lawrence finances the city's cultural arts commission. A maximum 2% of the budgets for capital improvements costing more than $10,000 goes toward the purchase of public art.

In Asheville, the city commits 1% of the budget for eligible capital projects toward its public art program. Eligible projects include those new projects with a minimum $1 million budget or minimum $500,000 expansion or renovation projects.

Exploring a percent for art program is included in the Rogers Cultural Plan adopted in spring. The program is listed among long-term goals in the plan to help encourage investment in public art in city building and infrastructure projects.

Rogers is not actively working on creating a percent for art program, said John McCurdy, the city's director of community development. The city's burgeoning arts program is focusing on other priorities, such as local philanthropic support for arts programming, he said.

McCurdy said he sees a potential conflict with requiring dedication of a certain portion of a capital project's budget to arts endeavors. The city is in a strong place financially, but inflation is sky high, leaving project managers to cut aspects of projects to make budget, he said.

Rogers already incorporates art elements into its capital projects, such as Railyard Park or hiring artists and landscape architects to beautify the centers of roundabouts, McCurdy used as examples.

"We're doing that right now, but who knows what the future holds?" he said. "I don't like the idea of, by ordinance, tying up a certain percentage of tax money to go to that type of program. I'd rather have the flexibility."

A percent for the arts program would serve as part of Fayetteville's larger arts and culture master plan in development, Bell said. The city hopes to start shaping the plan with public input sessions this winter, she said.

The Arts Council discussed desired goals and outcomes for the proposed percent for arts program at its Wednesday meeting. Council member Emily Miller said she wanted the program to result in art becoming part of daily life in the city.

"What I would like to see is a program that brings art into very ordinary spaces, so it's not this thing that we go to look at in this special place," she said.

Members of the band Route 358 perform Friday along the pathway at The Ramble in Fayetteville. The city's Arts Council is exploring a proposal to create a 'percent for the arts,' which would dedicate a portion of the budget for city projects to public art. Visit nwaonline.com/221024Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

