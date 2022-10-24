Fires in Oak Grove raise concerns about possible arson; authorities investigating





The Oak Grove Fire Department said Monday that a series of fires is being investigated, after a local nonprofit said Friday that they’d been told the fires could be arson.

“We’ve had a series of fires over the last several weeks that have raised concerns in the community,” Capt. Beau Bishop said on Monday. “These fires are under investigation and we are working diligently with several different entities.”

“The Oak Grove Fire Dept hears your concerns loud and clear [and] are working diligently to get this matter under control. Please understand there’s only so much info we can actually post. We are able to tell you that there are multiple Fire Departments and multiple law enforcement agencies looking into this issue. Please bear with us as we work through this and try to put an end to it,” reads a Facebook post his department published on Friday.

Also on Friday, Community Thrive 365, a nonprofit organization focused on helping those from North Little Rock to the Faulkner County line along Arkansas 365, said in a Facebook post, “The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies have notified us that they are investigating a string of fires believed to be arson.” They also said the fires in question broke out at residences and businesses.

However, Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesperson for the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, said Monday that the agency is not investigating a serial arsonist.

Burk said such concerns were raised after a fire last week at the A-Affordable Mini Storage Unit, 111000 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock.

“There were actually people living in the unit that accidentally started the fire,” he said. “People believed these fires were all tied down to a single person, but this was just someone living there.”

He also said no one was injured in that fire.