For Leslie Rutledge

The good thing about being attorney general of Arkansas for eight years: You put together a record. A long record. Abortion. Environment. Religious liberty. Crime. Drugs. Scams. Leslie Rutledge has this record. And it's a good one.

The state's first Republican attorney general since Reconstruction and the first elected woman to serve in the office, Ms. Rutledge succeeded Dustin McDaniel in 2015 to help finish off the state's red transformation. And now Leslie Rutledge appears set to switch the attorney general tag for one that reads "lieutenant governor," favored to defeat Democrat Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert in November.

"Favored" doesn't always mean victory. She's going to need the blessing of voters. And she should get it.

Arkansans of a certain age will remember when a (D) next to a candidate's name on the ballot was tantamount to victory. It wasn't that long ago. But you'll have to replace the (D) these days with an (R). Though the GOP's hold on state government is barely a decade old, it feels more aged--and just as thorough.

Leslie Rutledge's two-term tenure as AG reflected the mainstream conservative values of a majority of state voters, from staunch defense of Second Amendment and pro-life issues to her support for law enforcement and challenges to federal overreach.

And her impressive primary performance, besting a crowded field of six with 54 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff, highlights the strength of her name throughout the state.

The lieutenant governor's job in Arkansas doesn't require as much work as the attorney general's office. But any lieutenant governor is but a phone call away from the governor's desk, and the bully pulpit afforded by the lieutenant governor's office would enable Leslie Rutledge to speak out on the issues she championed as AG. Ask Tim Griffin about that bully pulpit.

That Ms. Rutledge or Ms. Krout would become the state's first female No. 2 shouldn't be overlooked either, especially with state voters about to elect a non-white-male governor for the first time. A poet once wrote that changes aren't permanent, but change is. Sometimes, change is overdue.

For her part, Leslie Rutledge is Arkansas to the core, and would much more closely reflect Arkansas voters' values in the lieutenant governor's office. What more could one ask in a representative democracy... . Or somebody holding statewide office here?

Which is why we recommend Leslie Rutledge for a new job this year. She's earned it.