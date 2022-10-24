For Tim Griffin

Here are some good comments made in the race for attorney general of Arkansas. They have all appeared in the paper in the last few weeks:

"What we are doing right now is cycling people through the system and putting them back on the streets to re-offend. We have to do the tough things when it comes to education and job training [for prisoners] so when people get out they can become productive, tax-paying citizens again."

"I will ... be rolling things out to our legislators about putting some meat on the bones when it comes to sentencing. We have to make sure individuals are serving a higher percentage of time for violent crimes."

And those are from the guy we aren't endorsing today.

It seems a couple of hard-hitters are vying for your vote, Gentle Reader, in this state AG race. Both are qualified, credentialed, well-spoken, educated and attractive political candidates. But one has a lot of experience in Arkansas government work, too: Tim Griffin.

Tim Griffin has been around a long time, politically. He's the current lieutenant governor. And former U.S. representative. And military vet. His resume fills a page, single-spaced. His political views are in line with most Arkansans.

At least on most issues. We'll see how that plays out early next month.

For example, the marijuana thing. He's agin. As anybody should be who 1. is in a position to enforce the law (marijuana is still illegal, according to the federal books) and 2. thinks legal weed isn't going to help the crime problem, specifically in central Arkansas.

A new prison in Arkansas might be a short-term fix. But at least it's a fix. We can talk about overcrowding problems 15 years from now ... 15 years from now. But Tim Griffin says he supports prison expansion. And a quick look at the crime beat in the newspaper every day--or just talking to a local cop--would explain why that's a good idea.

It seems that Tim Griffin's political opinions--on abortion, on crime, on transparency--also align with many voters. Which may be why we keep endorsing him.

Including today.