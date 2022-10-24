Garland County Habitat for Humanity receives grant

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County Habitat for Humanity recently received a $20,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation "to help purchase land in order to continue to build decent, affordable homes in Garland County," according to a news release.

The grant money used to purchase land will be applied to the cost of the home, helping a future homeowner achieve a lower mortgage payment.

"This organization is doing incredible work in helping families in need by building and repairing homes in hopes of providing stable and affordable housing," Franklin Bass, community market president for Arvest Bank in Hot Springs, said in the release. "We are honored to make this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. We hope it significantly impacts the incredible work the Garland County Habitat for Humanity does for our community."

Garland County Habitat for Humanity has provided affordable housing for over 28 years. To date, the organization has built and dedicated 155 homes to low- and moderate-income families in Garland County. "The Arvest Foundation grant comes at an imperative time for the organization due to the current shortage of affordable, buildable land," the release said.

"This grant will be used for purchasing property on which to build affordable homes for the workforce in Garland County," Cindy Wagstaff, Habitat for Humanity's executive director, said in the release.

"The continued escalating costs of land and building materials threatens the affordability factor of our homes, but these funds are designed to reduce the overall cost of the home for the homeowners. This grant provides critical funding in a very specific way and demonstrates Arvest's deep understanding of the needs in our community," Wagstaff said.