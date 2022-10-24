Gunfire leaves two hurt on I-430 South

Arkansas State Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people injured on Interstate 430 South.

Spokesperson Bill Sadler said police were dispatched to the scene about 10:50 p.m.

Tamarcus Wilson, 26, and Lacacia Lee, 30, both of Little Rock, were wounded by gunfire directed at them from a passing vehicle as they traveled on the highway near Interstate 30, Sadler said.

The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment and later released, Sadler said in an email Sunday night.

The spokesperson said the motive behind the shooting remains uncertain.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect in custody as of Sunday night.