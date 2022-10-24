DEAR HELOISE: I must really be one lucky son of a gun! According to the scam emails I got, I'm entitled to thousands of dollars. Let me explain one email that started off with: "Publishers Clearing House -- win $7,000 a week for life, or risk losing out on millions." Then, they told me to click on a link on the page to be eligible for this bogus prize.

The next one that I received on the same day said: "Old 2016 payment! This is our third attempt to reach you for a large relief payment. Claim your money." This one was from someone who called themselves: "Martine S.W."

Needless to say, I did not click on either site. These get-rich-quick scams sound good, and with inflation being so difficult on people, it's only natural to be tempted to take advantage of these two sites in the hope of winning a large sum of money. They want to con you out of your personal information, such as your banking information or Social Security number, or get you to pay cash for some other reason. Please don't be fooled by these scammers.

Every year, thousands of people are victims of a scam that robs them of nearly every penny they've saved. Stay alert and up-to-date on scams. You never know when some con artist will try to con you out of your savings.

-- Steven R., Washington

DEAR READER: Thank you for this valuable information. Scammers are getting very clever, and they especially like to prey on the elderly. But anyone can be tricked into handing over important information. You can -- and should -- report scams to your email provider.

You can notify the company being impersonated by the scammer, inform your local Secret Service field office, or write or phone the Federal Trade Commission -- visit ftc.gov/scam or call (877) 382-4357.

DEAR READERS: We are entering hurricane season, and many places will flood or face a number of disasters. In a plastic waterproof file case with a handle, compile the following items so you can quickly grab the case and leave your home if necessary:

• All important papers: birth, death and divorce certificates; passports; marriage licenses; list of all medications; a stack of checks; credit cards; address book; and all cellphones and chargers. As you leave the house, grab all unpaid bills and driver's licenses, and stick them in your file case.

• If you have time, either take some bottled water or fill up a canteen or thermos with fresh water. Take a blanket and life jackets (if you have flooding and own life jackets).

• If you have pets, do not abandon them. Take your pets and their supplies, food, water and bowls along with you.

DEAR HELOISE: Most people tag their luggage because so many bags look the same on the luggage turnstiles. If you have a business card, insert it in the luggage tag rather than listing your home address. If your luggage is lost, the airport can deliver the luggage to your place of business once it's found. This is just one more level of protection for you and your family.

-- Ethan K.,

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com