Henderson, Robinson on A&M roster

FAYETTEVILLE -- Texas A&M has two players from Little Rock who began their careers at the University of Arkansas in Ethan Henderson and Khalen "KK" Robinson.

Henderson, a 6-8 forward from Parkview, will be a fifth-year senior. He transferred from Arkansas to Texas A&M last year and averaged 13.3 minutes, 2.0 points and 2.3 rebounds with a team-high 25 blocked shots in 40 games.

"Ethan is using his Covid year to come back," Aggies Coach Buzz Williams said at SEC Media Days, of Henderson taking advantage of extra eligibility granted by the NCAA. "He's real close to finishing his diploma.

"He's an elite defender before the ball is shot. We need him to do better when the ball is in the air, but before it's shot he's spectacular. He can guard anybody on the floor or in the paint."

Robinson, a 6-0 junior guard who played at Bryant and Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, transferred from Arkansas to Texas A&M after last season when he averaged 1.5 points in 19 games.

When Texas A&M beat Arkansas 82-64 in the SEC Tournament semifinals, Robinson played four minutes off the bench and scored five points.

"We had recruited K when we first got to Texas A&M," Williams said. "He has some family that lives in Texas, and that's kind of how we got involved.

"He's fit in great. He's an exceptionally hard worker. He spends an inordinate amount of time in the gym working on his game individually, at a rate that I haven't seen in a long time."

As an Arkansas freshman, Robinson played in the first 11 games off the bench and averaged 2.6 points before he was sidelined by a foot injury that required surgery.

"He gives us another ball-handling guard," Williams said. "I like left-handed guys. He's done a good job of learning how we play on both ends of the floor.

"Obviously every day is brand new to him. He feels like he's trying to catch up on what he doesn't know.

"But he's been remarkable. Great character. Thankful that he's here."

Arkansas and Texas A&M play twice this season, on Jan. 31 in Fayetteville and on Feb. 15 in College Station, Texas.

Early exits

During Kentucky Coach John Calipari's appearance at SEC Media Day, John Zenor from The Associated Press asked him about the conference's NCAA Tournament struggles last season.

Arkansas went 3-1 to advance to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year, but the SEC's other five NCAA Tournament teams -- Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and LSU -- went 2-5 and none advanced past the second round.

Zenor asked Calipari if SEC teams should be judged by their success in the NCAA Tournament, not just making it there, because of some early exits last year.

"Who?" Calipari said, waiting for Zenor to make reference to Kentucky's shocking first-round loss to Saint Peters.

"Auburn, Alabama," Zenor said of the Tigers going 1-1 and Crimson Tide 0-1.

"You can say it, Saint Peter's beat us," Calipari said. "It happened."

The Wildcats ended the season 26-8 with their 85-79 overtime loss to the Peacocks.





"That was ridiculously hard for our guys, because we did have a good year," Calipari said. "We had a bad finish.

"I would say we're all judged by how you do in that [NCAA] Tournament. I'll give you an example. We went to Kansas and beat them pretty good [80-62 last season]. And they won the whole thing.

"We were like, 'What's happened? This is crazy. Attack me, attack my kids' and all this. It's a one-game shot. I wish it was best-of-three. Can we change it?

"But it's not best-of-three. It's a one-game shot. So yes, we will be judged."

Devo speaks

SEC Basketball Media Days were held for the first time in three years after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of coronavirus safety protocols.

For the men's team sessions held Wednesday in Birmingham, Ala., Arkansas brought Coach Eric Musselman, junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis and senior forward Kamani Johnson.

"It's nice," Davis said. "First time here, so I'm taking it all in and enjoying the moments, spending time with Kamani and Coach Muss."

Davis said that in appearing at SEC Media Days -- and playing for the Razorbacks -- he's not only representing the UA.

"It's not just me, it's for everyone -- my family and everyone who ever has supported me," said Davis, who is from Jacksonville. "It's about the entire state of Arkansas."