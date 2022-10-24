Hill faces two challengers in 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. French Hill is making a run at a fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, saying there is unfinished work for him to do in helping to bring federal dollars to Central Arkansas.

He has two challengers, Democrat Quintessa Hathaway, who runs an education consulting firm, and Libertarian Michael White, who is a businessman and Realtor from Little Rock.

Early voting begins today for the Nov. 8 general election.

Hill, 55, is a former banker from Little Rock and was first elected to Congress in 2014, succeeding Tim Griffin, who left Congress to run for lieutenant governor. Hill serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and with a banking background has a focus on financial issues, including reforms to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"I've had bills signed into law by three different presidents," Hill said. "And I like very much designing legislation to meet a need and the strategy of getting it enacted into law."

Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District covers much of Central Arkansas including parts of Pulaski County and all of Conway, Perry, Saline, Faulkner, White, Van Buren and Cleburne counties.

During the redistricting process that occurs every 10 years after the census, state lawmakers redrew the 2nd district's boundaries, splitting parts of southern and eastern Pulaski county into the 4th and 1st Congressional Districts.

Critics have accused state legislators of racial gerrymandering -- redrawing the districts in a way that dilutes the Black vote while shoring up the GOP vote in the 2nd district, which had been the most competitive of the state's four districts in the last few election cycles.

Voters have filed legal challenges claiming the congressional map is a racial gerrymander.

Hathaway, 38, of Sherwood, said she is running to be the first Black person to represent Arkansas in Congress. She said she could use her expertise in education to increase federal standards for schools and could be an advocate for the district's rural areas.

Originally from Nashville, Tenn., Hathaway had previously run for the Tennessee House of Representatives. She moved to Arkansas with her ex-husband who served at Little Rock Air Force Base.

"This district is growing, it's developing -- it's ready for new leadership I truly believe," Hathaway said.

Originally from Shreveport, White calls himself an "incrementalist" libertarian focused on cutting corporate welfare before tackling entitlement spending. He said the way to reduce partisan rancor is to limit the power of the federal government.

"If you are so worried about who the president is then perhaps the president has too much power," said White, 40, who lives in Little Rock.

PRIORITIES

Not surprisingly, Hill said his legislative focus if reelected will be on banking and financial services legislation.

Hill said he wants to update the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, a law passed by Congress in 2012 to ease regulations to help small businesses obtain capital. Hill said the law, which reduces regulations on crowdfunding campaigns for businesses, needs an update and that further legislation is needed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs get capital for their ideas.

"We want to review those rules and see if we can change them to make it more robust, easier to do, available to more small businesses to raise the money to start their business using crowdfunding," Hill said.

Hill said he wanted to curb regulations from the Securities and Exchange Commission that could keep businesses from going public. And for investors with limited capital, Hill said he wants to change the law to allow people to leverage their expertise as a qualification to invest in certain private businesses.

Hill said there are federal rules that limit who can be an "accredited investor," an SEC designation that limits some investments to those with a net worth of at least a million dollars.

"So I've had a bill in Congress that allows you to use your talent as a qualification," Hill said. "So if you are an electoral engineer from the University of Arkansas, and you want to invest in a start-up business that's about electoral engineering, your knowledge and qualifications can contribute to your accredited investor status."

If elected, Hathaway said she wants to transform education in the country by proposing higher federal standards for schools. Hathaway also said new standards need to include cultural relevancy, particularly for students of color. The Common Core State Standards Initiative, which guides schools on what they should teach in English and math, could use an update, she said.

Hathaway said making curriculums more culturally responsive is especially important now after school closures during the covid-19 pandemic.

"Our students -- all students, red, yellow, Black, white -- ought to see themselves in the curriculum," Hathaway said.

To address teacher shortages, Hathaway said Congress should mandate an annual $40,000 minimum base salary for teachers and that the federal government could kick in funds to states like Arkansas to raise their pay.

"I would like to see teachers get permanent tenure within two years -- in most states that is a three-year process -- as well as extended contracts," Hathaway said. "Not just a one-year or two-year [contract] -- up to three to five years."

White said his campaign is focused on reforms that reduce the power of the federal government. A smaller federal government would reduce the bickering that has divided the country, he said.

He said he supports gradually defunding the FBI, imposing term limits for members of congress, cutting the defense budget and banning members of Congress and their spouses from investing in public companies.

He said he also supports the Track Back to Prosperity Act, which would gradually balance the federal budget to ween Congress off of borrowing.

"I believe [we] fix this republic not by arguing who should be wielding unjust power, but by removing unjust power from the government to begin with," White said.

ECONOMY

With inflation the highest it has been in about 40 years, White said the answer is to balance the budget. He said Congress has been devaluing the U.S. dollar for years through borrowing and spending. Recent spending by Congress and the Biden administration has only made the problem worse, he said. One solution is for the United States to return to the gold standard, he said.

"We had a gold standard because it was a great way to limit politicians from programs to print money to try to buy votes," White said.

Like White, Hill also said inflation has been driven by spending, particularly through pandemic-related bills Congress passed in March 2021 and during President Donald J. Trump's administration.

He said several factors are pressing on the U.S. economy, including supply-chain issues, the war in Ukraine and high inflation but also a strong labor market with low unemployment.

He said if a recession does come, Congress should not punish businesses with more regulations and higher taxes.

"I think the best macroeconomic approach in this particular environment we're in now is you would not raise regulatory burdens and constrain supply," Hill said. "You would not raise taxes on producers."

Echoing calls from some other Democrats, Hathaway said Congress should investigate price gouging by big corporations which are driving up inflation. She said the solution to inflation is stronger antitrust laws to increase competition, which will drive down prices for goods.

"I don't know why my Republican friends and brothers and sisters are afraid to speak to the reality of price-gouging on the behalf of corporations as if they don't do it," Hathaway said. "Most of these companies know there is limited competition in the market, there is a limited amount of diversity in the market, so with that in mind they are increasing prices."

UKRAINE

Hathaway supports military aid to Ukraine, as the eastern European country attempts to repel an invasion from Russia. She called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "dictator" America needs to check.

"I'd rather see us spend our treasure to fight this dangerous, global dictator than for American blood to be spilled in the streets of Ukraine or Russia," she said.

Like Hathaway, Hill also supports continued military aid to Ukraine. Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in an interview with Punchbowl News that a GOP-controlled House would not write a "blank check" to Ukraine. Hill said the comment was more about congressional oversight of the aid rather than delaying it.

"We are a keen partner, and have been since World War II, for the defense of the sovereign boundaries in Europe," Hill said. "While Ukraine is not a member of NATO, Ukraine since 1991 has been an independent sovereign country who has been invaded with no pretense."

White in contrast said he is against any military aid to Ukraine, suggesting Congress should have spent the billions it has given to Ukraine on health care for veterans.

"I feel like foreign interventions and foreign entanglements have cost us more in lives and made the world a more unsafe place," White said.

ABORTION

Hill, who is an opponent of abortion and supported the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said whether abortion should be legal is a decision that should left to the states. However, Hill has co-sponsored legislation that would place limits on abortion after 20 weeks and ban most abortions after a doctor detects a fetal heartbeat.

White said he believes in the "sanctity of life," but also supports "body autonomy." A fair compromise, White said, would be Congress passing legislation that legalizes abortion early in pregnancies and bans vaccine mandates.

Hathaway said she supports codifying Roe v. Wade, which permitted abortion until viability, into law, if elected.