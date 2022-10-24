Illinois team wins big at event

Money drives Jordan Kirkpatrick, by his own admission, to travel from his home in Benton, Ill., to Pine Bluff in hopes of earning a five-figure payday.

The married father of two heard about the barbecue championship contests local businessman Ron Cates organizes, so Kirkpatrick and his team, known as Janky Leg BBQ, gave the first Smoke on the Water held in Pine Bluff in 14 years a try. The result: Kirkpatrick won the $15,000 grand prize, striking it rich, appropriately enough, at Saracen Casino Resort.

"We heard about Ronnie Cates and the events he puts on, and we know they are made for big money and everyone wants a shot at it," Kirkpatrick said.

And to think: many years ago, a defect in his smoker signaled the beginning of a competitive career. A team name was also born out of the moment.

"Our first competition, we had a rough smoker, and we went to push it off the trailer and the front leg snapped off," Benton said. "I called it a janky you-know-what. The term 'janky' is trashy or broken down, and we ended up doing well in that contest."

When Kirkpatrick's wife suggested Janky Leg, he responded in a manner to the effect of: "Heck, yeah!"

In addition to the top cash prize out of a $50,000 purse, Kirkpatrick also received a championship ring from Sissy's Log Cabin, one of Smoke on the Water's title sponsors. Saracen was the other.

"I'm a big Michael Jordan fan, and I think his strategy every day was just come in, put the work in and don't expect nothing but the best," Kirkpatrick said, referring to the six-time NBA champion.

The southern Illinois native's strongest suit, he said, is chicken and pork. Janky Leg earned second place in the pork ribs category, only behind La Pasadita, but placed in the top 10 in the other three regular categories -- brisket, pork and chicken.

East Side Mafia (chicken), Piglitically Incorrect (pork) and Loaded-N-Rollin BBQ (brisket) each won $2,000 first-place prizes for their category victories, as did La Pasadita. Tyson Foods sponsored a Turkey Smoke contest, with Gettin' Basted winning the $2,500 top prize.

Janky Leg was the only team to score better than 700 points in overall standings (180 is a perfect score in each of the four regular categories). There's No Place Like Smoke was second and received the reserve champion prize of $5,000; Crossed Rifles BBQ was third and won $2,500; Smoke Me Silly came in fourth and earned $1,500; and Meat Me in St. Louis was fifth and took home $1,000.

The Kansas City Barbeque Society judged the event, with local bands performing on the main stage before the awards were announced and Jason D. Williams rocking the piano for the nightcap.

Cates, an advertising executive, brought Smoke on the Water back home after Sissy's Log Cabin CEO Bill Jones approached him about sponsoring it. The event originated in 2001 on the Arkansas River at Regional Park, and since then, Cates has organized barbecue championships across the country.

"Back then, I was doing everybody's marketing when I was doing festivals. You think you're smarter than everyone else and you say, 'I can do a festival,'" Cates said.

He went on to stage competitions in Talladega, Ala.; Las Vegas; and Atlantic City, N.J. More importantly for Pine Bluff, hotels in the city filled up for Smoke on the Water's return, Cates said.

The show will be back every fourth Saturday in October with hopes of a $100,000 purse, Cates added.