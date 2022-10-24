Inclusive playground, market pavilion, connecting trail to Razorback Greenway are complete at 100-acre Lowell park

LOWELL -- The city is making progress on a 100-acre park project on the west side of town.

A new inclusive playground and a connecting trail to the Razorback Greenway are among the latest additions, according to Karen Davis, city community development director.

Phase one of the project, which focused on the northwest corner of the park, also included a fire station, farmers market area and restroom, Davis said.

The city's second fire station was the first building constructed, joining a veterans memorial, walking trail and disc golf course at the park off Bellview Street and west of Interstate 49, she said.

The first farmers market at the new pavilion Nov. 12 will also be the last Mudtown Market of the year. The market has been taking place at Ward Nail Park off McClure Avenue, she said.

The playground is already being used by families, according to Davis.

The trailhead guides walkers, runners and cyclists east and then north, past Matrix Racquet Club to a connecting point with the Razorback Greenway at Mills Lane.

Davis said she hopes the construction of Zion Church Avenue along the north edge of the park will be finished next year. The road will eventually extend from Bellview Street to Goad Springs Street, according to the city's master street plan.

A grand opening with several dedications at the park will be announced later this fall, she said.

Kathleen and Leonard Johnson donated the land to the city. Leonard Johnson wanted the property to be turned into a park and named after his wife, who died in 2010. He died in 2015.

The couple gave the land under the condition the property would be used for the public good, whether through public amenities or nonprofit organizations, Davis said.

NONPROFITS AT THE PARK

Four nonprofits -- the Office of Human Concern, NWA Space, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Project Red Friday -- originally planned to have facilities on the park property.

Two of the organizations have since changed plans. None have begun construction at the park.

The city has offered land to the nonprofits for $1 per year.

The Office of Human Concern has mostly finished the design phase and has begun fundraising for its facility, according to Executive Director Susan Moore.

The nonprofit distributes food to homebound people at its seven senior centers through its Meals on Wheels program.

A central kitchen to prepare meals for the program will be a part of the planned facility, Moore said. The building, which would be at the southwest corner of the park, will also have office space for about 30 staff members, she said.

The covid-19 pandemic and increased construction costs have been factors in the project's delay, she said.

The organization has funding in place for $1 million worth of equipment related to the kitchen as well as some funds for construction, according to Moore. She said foundations are often more willing to contribute to meeting nonprofit equipment costs than to funding a new facility.

The Office of Human Concern hopes to break ground and begin construction in the spring, she said.

NWA Space is still in the fundraising phase for its estimated 100,000-square-foot science center and planetarium that would occupy the center of the park.

Katherine Auld, founder and board chairwoman of NWA Space, said in June the nonprofit had raised about $50,000 of the $70 million cost of the project. The nonprofit is attempting to stoke community engagement, a significant factor in receiving some of the grants NWA Space will need during the fundraising process, Auld said at the time.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank has broken ground on a property elsewhere, according to Julie Damer, director of marketing and communications. The organization held a groundbreaking event this summer at the southwest corner of Pleasant Grove Road and Honeysuckle Street for a new 82,425-square-foot center to replace its June Self Drive location in Springdale.

The nonprofit hopes to open the facility by the end of 2024, Damer said.

Project Red Friday is no longer planning to build at the park, President Michael Whitehead said.

The nonprofit supporting veterans has moved forward with property in the Gravette area, according to Whitehead. Funds for a construction project can be difficult to raise for nonprofits, he said, though he is still open to discussing the concept with the city.

MASTER PLANS

The city will approve a master plan before organizing the remainder of the Johnson park project into phases, according to Davis.

Residents responded to master plans for three public parks -- Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park, Ward Nail Park and McClure Park -- during a public comment period this summer. Those comments have been sent to engineers and the City Council will decide which of those to incorporate into the master plan for each park, Davis said.

The council may give feedback and make decisions related to the master plans at its next meeting in November, she said.

The tentative conceptual plan for the 100-acre park includes the addition of interconnected trails and walking loops, 10 baseball fields of different sizes, a concessions stand, three fields for football or ultimate disc golf, three soccer fields of different sizes, a bicycle skills course, two ponds with fishing piers, a community garden, a splash pad and lawn and two parking lots with a total of 900 spots.

Fields at the center of the park for football, disc golf and soccer will be the site of the NWA Space science center if that project moves forward to construction, according to Davis.

Requests for tennis and pickleball courts at Johnson park as well as a dog park were commonly received comments from residents, she said.

At its Aug. 1 meeting, the Planning Commission recommended additions to the plan like softball fields, impervious parking lots, trees, a dog park, a family restroom and a screen at the community garden.

Improvements to two other Lowell public parks are in the works as well.

Funds for installing a splash pad at the 72-acre Ward Nail Park, located south of McClure Avenue and west of Old Wire Road, were approved by the city in August. The city also plans to widen McClure Avenue along the park's northern edge, Davis said.

Updated playground equipment for McClure Park behind City Hall has also been ordered, she said.

Playground equipment is seen Friday at the newly opened first phase of the 100-acre Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park in Lowell. Phase One is focused on the northwest corner and includes a fire station, farmers market area, an inclusive playground, a restroom and a trail head with a connecting trail to the Razorback Greenway. Visit nwaonline.com/221023Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



A large pavilion stands Friday at the newly opened first phase of the 100-acre Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park in Lowell. Phase One is focused on the northwest corner and includes a fire station, farmers market area, an inclusive playground, a restroom and a trail head with a connecting trail to the Razorback Greenway. Visit nwaonline.com/221023Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



A disc golf hole stands Friday at the newly opened first phase of the 100-acre Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park in Lowell. Phase One is focused on the northwest corner and includes a fire station, farmers market area, an inclusive playground, a restroom and a trail head with a connecting trail to the Razorback Greenway. Visit nwaonline.com/221023Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Rendering of a tentative conceptual master plan for Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park in Lowell. Residents and members of the Planning Commission have submitted comments on what they would like to see at the park. The City Council will consider the plan at one of its upcoming meetings, according to Karen Davis, community development director.

