Jury selection underway in Springdale murder case

BENTONVILLE -- Jury selection is underway for Zachary Harlan, who is accused of killing a Springdale man.

Harlan, 37, is charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He is accused of killing Steven March.

Harlan, also of Springdale, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has been held without bond in the Benton County Jail since his arrest in November 2018.

Seven jurors were selected from the first panel questioned Monday morning by the attorneys.

Springdale police officers found March's body on May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home, which sits in a part of Springdale in Benton County. He was lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face. He had an injury on the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to an affidavit from the case.

Police found a broken knife under March's body. The knife had been taken from a set on the kitchen counter, according to court documents.

An inmate housed with Harlan while he was in the Washington County Jail told police Harlan confessed to killing March, according to court documents.

Prosecutors waived the death penalty, which means Harlan will be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if he's convicted of the capital murder charge.