Courage to change

Many of you know me through our successful car businesses. We've enjoyed success because thousands of customers have honored us with their trust. Restoring trust to the mayor's office is what I'll do.

Do I have all the answers? No. But I know where to start. Attacking crime and a safer city will be Job 1. Without a safe city we can't grow. Without a safe city we can't improve jobs and incomes. Without a safe city we can't raise our families in neighborhoods free from fear.

Here are steps I'll take: Build a team of state and local law enforcement professionals to address crime in all parts of the city; crime knows no boundaries. Fund, recruit, and retain police officers to increase patrols in every neighborhood; crime prevention needs to be seen. Insist on more transparency in city government; honesty and transparency begin with the mayor. Focus on real jobs, not just "announced" jobs; real jobs require education, training, and recruiting higher-paying business and industry. Improve citywide infrastructure for safer streets with less congestion and potholes, garbage and recycling services that operate on time and on the days you expect them, and a clean and safe parks system.

Here's the bottom line: A city in trouble needs change. And we need hope. A city with great challenges and greater opportunities needs a competent leader who knows how to bring people together and take advantage of our similarities, not promote our differences.

As your mayor, I'll tackle the problems of crime, safety, and honesty in government. To do that, I need your vote. With your vote for change we can turn hope into action and solve the problems holding our city back.

Remember: With the courage to change, we can do better!

STEVE LANDERS

Little Rock

Just polarizing people

Bradley Gitz's latest approach as a journalist is categorizing all Democrats as not loving their country. His support of populism is, as Mark Fisher noted in The Washington Post, like that of populist leaders like Trump, through identity politics and polarizing people. With the rise of social media, anything goes and people don't know whom to believe, thus the post-truth era.

Where is your outrage that one party still has yet to speak out about attempts to overthrow our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021? Nada from you about candidates today that are election-deniers. Our country is on the brink of losing our democracy and yet you spend your energy on name-calling.

KIM HILLIS

Little Rock