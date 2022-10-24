Little Rock police arrest two men in Oct. 18 homicide

Two men were arrested in connection with the Oct.18 homicide at 1400 Leander Drive, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Mason Abraham, 20, and Ferrod McCoy, 22, have been charged with capital murder and unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle, according to the post.

A news release says police responded to that address, the address listed for The Ridge at Little Rock apartment complex, around 11:40 p.m.

Police said they found 32-year-old Broderick Bluford with an apparent gunshot wound there.

Medics responded to the scene and took him to a local hospital, where Bluford later died from his injuries, according to the release.

His was Little Rock’s 67th homicide this year, the post said.