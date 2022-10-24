Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Core Values Public Notices Sports Opinion Newsletters Puzzles Obits Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police arrest two men in Oct. 18 homicide

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 4:44 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Two men were arrested in connection with the Oct.18 homicide at 1400 Leander Drive, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Mason Abraham, 20, and Ferrod McCoy, 22, have been charged with capital murder and unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle, according to the post.

A news release says police responded to that address, the address listed for The Ridge at Little Rock apartment complex, around 11:40 p.m.

Police said they found 32-year-old Broderick Bluford with an apparent gunshot wound there.

Medics responded to the scene and took him to a local hospital, where Bluford later died from his injuries, according to the release.

His was Little Rock’s 67th homicide this year, the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT