LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Rogers State basketball exhibition

Pregame:

Arkansas' starting five: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Trevon Brazile, and Jalen Graham.

Devo Davis and Kamani Johnson, the two returners from 2021, will come off the bench. The Razorbacks lost their top four scorers and rebounders from last year's squad.

Today's exhibition provides Arkansas fans their first glimpse at the 11 newcomers inside Bud Walton Arena.

In the Red-White scrimmage, Jalen Graham poured in 25 points while shooting 10-11 from the field for the victorious Red team.

Rogers State is Arkansas' fifth preseason opponent. The Razorbacks won all four games during their Europen tour in August.

The Razorbacks have another exhibition scheduled against Texas on Oct. 29. The official season-opener will be against North Dakota State on Nov. 7 at Bud Walton Arena.