MASTER CLASS: Situps aren’t the best way to work your abs; better options abound





At a certain age, traditional situps are more trouble than they are worth.

They can create discomfort in the lower back and neck without ever challenging the abdominals enough to make an impact. Thankfully, there are scads of alternatives. I want to talk about them this week, and introduce one of my favorites -- an exercise that steals the best parts of the situp without back pain.

For those who remember, Burgess Meredith played Mickey Goldmill in the movie "Rocky" (1976). The iconic film had many storylines, but possibly the most intriguing was Rocky's complicated relationship with Mickey as his coach, friend and father figure. Mickey was old school and believed in rudimentary training techniques that included punching raw meat, one-arm pushups — and situps.

I can't be sure, but this movie may have been the first time I saw a situp. Rocky's technique featured both hands behind the head, knees bent and Mickey holding his feet down. It looked hard, because it was.

I also remember my elementary school gym teacher prescribing this same situp technique to our class. We would alternate between holding down our classmates' feet and performing the situp ourselves. I remember thinking that if physical activity required this much pain and suffering, I probably didn't want any part of it.

But things changed. People improved on the situp and found ways to reduce the back pain, hip flexor involvement and neck discomfort. I experimented with hundreds of variations over the years, and eventually settled on about 12 that I really enjoy. I don't feel any pain, the abdominals are exhausted, and I experience very little soreness.

If those three elements are in place, then the abdominal exercise is probably a pretty good one. And this week's exercise definitely falls in that category for me. The Mini Roll-up challenges the upper abdominal section through the use of a small medicine ball, and it's appropriate for all fitness levels.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1024master/]





1. Select a medium-weight medicine ball and lie on your back with legs outstretched.

2. While holding the ball with both hands, extend it above your chest.

3. Slowly extend the arms back so the ball is over your head.

4. Once you're there, move the ball forward so it's over your chest. As you do this, raise both shoulders off the floor about 6 inches.

5. Pause for a second, then slowly lower them back to the floor.

6. Continue this small pattern of moving the medicine ball back and forward as you perform 12 mini roll-ups.

7. Perform two sets of 12.

I love this movement because it's possible to remain completely in control of the muscle contraction, momentum and comfort level throughout the exercise. And that's something special in the category of abdominal training. For those looking for a little extra challenge, try performing two or three "pulses" instead of one rep at a time. It's tough, but worth it! Enjoy.

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

