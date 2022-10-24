(Mostly) political potpourri

Some (mostly) unrelated thoughts as Election Day draws closer.

• The assumption that abortion works for Democrats post-Dobbs is only partially correct, and partially in a way that reflects how both parties are out of step with public opinion on the issue.

It is true that the majority of voters do not want a nationwide ban on abortion enacted by Congress (as some congressional Republicans have proposed) or bans on abortion in their states that make no exceptions for rape, incest or health of the mother (as Republicans in certain states have proposed).

But it is also true that the majority wants at least some restrictions on the practice and is unwilling to go nearly as far as apparently most Democrats: abortion at any point in pregnancy for any reason at taxpayer expense.

If the GOP overplayed its hand in many ways following Dobbs, Democrats are now in danger of overplaying theirs, because both parties are catering to the extremes rather than the moderate majority.

• There is nothing wrong with questioning John Fetterman's post-stroke health in Pennsylvania's Senate race. "Ableism" is an absurd accusation in his case because it suggests that a seat in the world's greatest deliberative body should be some kind of affirmative-action hire; that Pennsylvanians should vote for him to prove they aren't prejudiced against the disabled.

We should all be sympathetic to Fetterman's circumstance, but if a person can't talk clearly or process information effectively, and there is growing evidence that he can presently do neither, they have no business running for public office. And people (and media) shouldn't be intimidated from asking whether candidates are mentally and physically healthy enough to perform the duties that go with the job.

• One of the most shady but increasingly pervasive terms in media reporting is "experts say" (an "appeal to authority"), with the most important qualification of those experts usually a willingness to say whatever the reporter writing the story wants them to say.

Those with any genuine expertise would be among the first to point out that such expertise is highly fallible and that experts seldom speak with one voice, such that there will always be plenty of conflicting expert opinions available.

The "experts say" reporting tactic amounts to little more than lazy reporting and cherry-picking in service of ideologically congenial narratives.

• It is understandable why people who support the legalization of recreational marijuana would still vote against Ballot Issue 4, given the dubious nature of many of the initiative's provisions, but on the broader question, I have yet to encounter anyone who can tell me why alcohol should be legal but marijuana not.

It also occurs that many of the arguments against the legality of marijuana could also also be leveled against the legality of alcohol (and reminiscent of those put forth to make it illegal during that calamitous experiment in government paternalism launched in 1919).

• Some have compared Joe Biden's accusing Republicans of being "semi-fascists" and "threats to the republic" to McCarthyism, but the parallel only goes so far. Tail-Gunner Joe claimed to be discovering hundreds of communists in high places; our demagogic President Joe has found 74 million fascists in polling booths voting for the other guy.

The enemies of the state aren't communist spies (real or imagined) any longer; they're the other political party.

• Anyone who follows college football has to be irritated by the inconsistencies in the weekly AP poll, with the Tennessee Volunteers receiving 15 first-place votes last week after beating Alabama in Knoxville with a last-play field goal.

Going into the game, the Vols were ranked No. 6 (with no first-place votes), the Tide No. 3. If the rankings mean what they are supposed to mean, when No. 3 travels to play No. 6 it should result in the kind of close game that actually unfolded.

Moving Tennessee up a bit in the rankings afterwards and Alabama down a bit might have been justified, but no logic suggests No. 6 should shoot all the way to No. 1 for beating No. 3 in such a fashion (as 15 AP voters thought, "experts" indeed!).

And especially not when No. 1 (Georgia) won 55-0, No. 2 (Ohio State) didn't play, No. 4 (Clemson) won on the road against a good team, and No. 5 (Michigan) mauled No. 10 41-17 (arguably as impressive as Tennessee's victory).

This kind of thing tells us that the voters have no confidence in their own rankings.

• We have become accustomed to Joe Biden saying astounding or incomprehensible things, but what is one to think of the president's claim that "the economy is strong as hell," just days after another damning inflation report and when polls continue to show that the public believes the economy is doing terribly?

Does Biden actually believe that people will believe his claims (if so, that's an insult to our intelligence)? Or does he himself believe them (which is worse, because it suggests he has none)?

Credibility is a president's most precious asset. So does Biden have any left, and if so, with whom?

It would be nice to know who those folks are, since there's that old saying about swampland for sale.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.