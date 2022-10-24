Mystery play chugs onto ASC stage

There’s been a murder aboard a luxury passenger train — and it may prove to be the most difficult case yet for detective Hercule Poirot.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” is the latest theatrical production at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The adaptation of one of the mystery writer’s most famous stories is slated for performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

The production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

It’s 1934 and Hercule Poirot (played by Bryan Altstatt) is called back from Istanbul to London on urgent business, according to a synopsis of the play.

He intends to book a first-class compartment on the Orient Express, and finds that it is run by his former friend and colleague, Monsieur Bouc (Jonathan R. Hoover). While aboard the train, Poirot meets a host of peculiar characters: the impatient Princess Dragomiroff (Kionti Small); the princess’ odd, Swedish companion, Greta Ohlsson (Susan Carolan); a Hungarian beauty, Countess Andrenyi (Jessica Persons); an outspoken and flamboyant American from the Midwest, Helen Hubbard (Susan Harris); a disagreeable American businessman, Samuel Ratchett (Kasey Rowland); the tightly wound Hector MacQueen (Keiren Minter); an English governess, Mary Debenham (Teanna Williams); the handsome Col. Arbuthnot (Rowland), and the train’s conductor, Michel (Jeff Persons).

As a snowdrift halts the Orient Express in its tracks in Yugoslavia, one of the passengers is found stabbed multiple times. Poirot is tasked by Monsieur Bouc to solve the murder, as the killer could still be in their midst. Conflicting clues and convoluted alibis lead Poirot to dead ends. With only 48 hours, will Poirot be able to solve the case of the Murder on the Orient Express?

Martin Carty, who has been involved in more than 30 shows at ASC, directs this production.

“This is a ‘whoodunit’ and it’s a good story,” Carty said. “If you’ve never read the book or seen the movies, you’re going to be guessing until the end about how this took place and who did it.” The intimacy of the black box theater and the proximity of the audience to the action is another great aspect of the show, according to Carty.

“The seats are down on the floor and the actors are just right there. They’re not three feet away from you. It’s like you’re immersed in the story along with everyone else,” Carty said.

Bryan Altstatt of North Little Rock steps in as the mustached detective from Belgium. Poirot is his first lead role. A native of Pine Bluff and a White Hall High School graduate, Altstatt’s first show at ASC was in 2000 in “Macbeth” (which was adapted and directed by Carty).

This is his first live on-stage role at ASC since 2008. He appeared in ASC’s virtual production “Clue: At-Home Version” in 2020. Altstatt is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in theater at the University of Central Arkansas, and recently joined the Red Octopus Theater Co. sketch comedy group at Little Rock.

The cast and crew also include Raymond Wallace, Arin Bell, Kaleigh Persons, Zay Branch, April Hernandez, Kayla Earnest, Rory Lake, Lindsey Collins, Jayson Miller, Matthew Howard, Pam Holcomb and Crystal Jennings. Tracy Sutherland is the assistant director.

Ken Ludwig adapted “The Murder on the Orient Express” book for the stage; the script was commissioned by the Agatha Christie estate.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors; $18 for nonmembers; and $10 for students. A limited number of “First Class” tickets are also available for $20 per ticket. Those seats, with tables, are located on the catwalk for a balcony view of the performance. “First Class” ticketholders can also have their food and drinks brought to them so they can avoid the concession lines.



