• Author Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack at an August literary event in western New York, his agent said. Literary agent Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El Pais in an article published Saturday that Rushdie also suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 more wounds to his chest and torso in the attack. Rushdie, 75, spent years in hiding after Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict calling for his death after publication of his novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Over the past two decades, Rushdie has traveled freely. Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., has been incarcerated after pleading innocent to attempted murder and assault in the Aug. 12 attack on Rushdie as he was being introduced at the Chautauqua Institution located 55 miles southwest of Buffalo. In a jail interview with The New York Post, Matar said he disliked Rushdie and praised Khomeini. Iran has denied involvement in the attack.

• James Corden told The New York Times that he might discuss today on his CBS show incidents at a New York City restaurant in which he was accused of abusive behavior toward the staff. Corden was banned and then unbanned last week from Balthazar. The reversal happened after he "apologized profusely" to restaurateur and proprietor of Balthazar, Keith McNally. "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level," Corden said. Although he wasn't present, McNally wrote Friday on Instagram that he had taken the word of a number of staff who say they saw Corden doing several things wrong. They claimed "The Late Late Show" host demanded rounds of free drinks after he found a hair in his food, so he didn't have to write negative Yelp reviews, and lost his mind after an egg-yolk omelet -- quickly remade due to an offending chunk of egg white on the plate -- came to the table with home fries on the plate instead of the requested side salad. "He should at least admit he did wrong," McNally wrote. "If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I'll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years."