October is a busy, busy month, even when you are retired!

They say time flies when you are having fun, well this week was a whirlwind of activity and I definitely had wings! Two book clubs this week--one on-line on Monday





and one in person on Sunday.





I spoke to the Pulaski County Master Gardeners on Tuesday,





went to a wonderful celebration of life for my college roommates' mother on Saturday,





and hosted a Halloween party on Sunday.





We had so much fun.





Some people went all out on costumes





and spooky food!





I also loaded up plants and cuttings from my yard for propagation to save them from the freeze. I loaded up two friends cars with plants. The rollercoaster ride has begun. We have gone from air conditioning to heat, and back to air conditioning this week. I could also use a little more rain, which they say is coming today. If I can fit it in, I need to plant pansies and renovate the vegetable garden this week too. So much to do. It is a good thing I am retired!