October is a busy, busy month, even when you are retired!

by Janet Carson | Today at 7:23 a.m.

They say time flies when you are having fun, well this week was a whirlwind of activity and I definitely had wings!  Two book clubs this week--one on-line on Monday

  photo    


and one in person on Sunday.

  photo    


 I spoke to the Pulaski County Master Gardeners on Tuesday,

  photo    


went to a wonderful celebration of life for my college roommates' mother on Saturday,

  photo    


and hosted a Halloween party on Sunday.  

  photo    


We had so much fun.  

  photo    


Some people went all out on costumes

  photo    
  photo    


and spooky food!

  photo    


 

I also loaded up plants and cuttings from my yard for propagation to save them from the freeze.  I loaded up two friends cars with plants.  The rollercoaster ride has begun.  We have gone from air conditioning to heat, and back to air conditioning this week.  I could also use a little more rain, which they say is coming today.  If I can fit it in, I need to plant pansies and renovate the vegetable garden this week too.  So much to do. It is a good thing I am retired!

