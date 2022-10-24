GOLF

McIlroy back at No. 1

Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three consecutive birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the 23rd time on the PGA Tour and 31st time worldwide. It was his ninth time reaching No. 1 in the world, behind only Tiger Woods and Greg Norman (both 11) in getting to the top of the ranking the most times. McIlroy won the CJ Cup for the second consecutive time. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 75 on Sunday and finished at 6-under 278.

Ko earns 18th title

Lydia Ko won her 18th career LPGA title in the country of her birth after a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday. Ko finished the South Korea-based tournament with a 21-under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3-under 69. Ko was born in Seoul and moved to New Zealand as a child. Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament-record 9-under 63 on the first day and led by one going into the final round, ended up fourth following a 2-over 74. She needed to win to reach No. 1 in the women's world ranking. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Sunday and finished at 5-under 283.

Alker breaks away from pack

Steven Alker birdied three consecutive holes to break out of a late four-way tie for the lead on Sunday and won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the opening event in the Charles Schwab Cup postseason on the PGA Tour Champions. Alker, who started the tournament as the Schwab Cup leader in the three-event finish to the season, made birdies at Nos. 15, 16 and 17 and beat K.J. Choi by one shot for his fourth victory of the season. That ties Steve Stricker for the most on the tour this year. Jerry Kelly, who led after each of the first two rounds on the James River Course at the Country Club of Virginia, had the lead until the par-4 15th hole, when his birdie try stopped on the edge of the cup. Playing partners Alker and Padraig Harrington made their putts to pull even at 12 under, and moments later, a hole ahead, Choi also got to 12 under. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 70 on Sunday and finished at 7-under 209 overall. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) completed Sunday's play with a 73 and finished at 3-under 213.

Paul overcomes deficit

Yannik Paul made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win his first European tour title by one stroke at the Mallorca Open on Sunday. Paul overcame a two-shot deficit with three holes to play at the Son Muntaner Golf Club. The German had three birdies and four bogeys for a 1-over 72, finishing the tournament at 15 under to win in his 26th appearance on the European tour. Marcus Armitage (73) had a two-shot lead with three holes left but went out-of-bounds on the 17th hole. He played the last three holes in 4 over and tied for sixth.

TENNIS

Pegula earns 1st WTA title

Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico City. The 28-year-old American defeated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington. Sakkari was off her game after having to play against Marie Bouzkova earlier Sunday because their semifinal match on Saturday night was postponed due to rain. The Greek only rested around four hours between matches. Sakkari, who on Friday secured the last berth for the WTA Finals in Texas, was trying to capture her first title since 2019. Pegula, who now has a career-best 41 wins in 2022, qualified for the season-ending tournament next week in San Diego.

Auger-Aliassime a winner

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday in Antwerp, Belgium. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. Auger-Aliassime also won at Rotterdam this year and now has three career titles. He lost his first eight finals but has since claimed three wins in the last four -- all in straight sets. Korda had been bidding for his second title after winning at Parma last year. The 22-year-old American also lost to Andrey Rublev in the Gijon final last week.

FOOTBALL

Charlotte fires head coach

Charlotte fired Coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA. Healy, one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37, fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing 34-15 to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando was elevated to interim head coach. Rossomando is in his second season with the 49ers. He has previous head coaching experience at New Haven and Central Connecticut State and was named the NCAA Div. II National Coach of the Year following the 2012 season at New Haven.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans lose 2 to injuries

Injuries to Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram took some of the luster off of New Orleans' promising start to the regular season. Williamson was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion after crashing to the court on a transition dunk attempt that was blocked from behind by Utah's Jordan Clarkson during the fourth quarter of a 122-121 overtime triumph by the Jazz on Sunday night. Ingram, a dynamic scorer from the wing who'd averaged 28 points in the Pelicans' first two games, left in the first half with a concussion. The 6-6 Williamson remained on the floor in pain for a few moments before briefly trying to continue playing.

Two Heat players suspended

Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch tonight. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday night. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation. The league handed down the penalties Sunday night. Martin and Jovic will miss today's Raptors-Heat game. Both Martin and Koloko were whistled for technical fouls and ejected from Saturday's matchup.

SKIING

Odermatt wins opener

Olympic giant slalom champion Marco Odermatt dominated the season-opening men's World Cup race in Solden, Austria, Sunday, beating the field by more than seven-tenths of a second for his 12th career win. The Swiss skier had a near-flawless first run and overcame a few mistakes in his second on the steep glacier in the Austrian Alps to finish .76 seconds ahead of Zan Kranjec of Slovenia. Henrik Kristoffersen finished .97 behind in third, ahead of Norwegian teammate Lucas Braathen, who dropped from second after the opening run to fourth. American skier Tommy Ford posted the fastest time in the second run to climb from 26th to sixth position. River Radamus was the leading contender for the U.S. ski team after the opening run but dropped to 26th.

