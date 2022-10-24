OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas’ goofy little word game has a cheerful puzzle today





I see the moon and the moon sees ... everyone who knew "moon" was the answer Oct. 24. Congratulations!

Like the moon, today's word has an obscure connection to the human face. The word descended to us through Middle English from an Old French word meaning "face," and that word came from a late Latin word derived from the Greek for "head."

Today's noun or verb has five letters, two of which repeat.

The word means ...

◼️ To shout approval or encouragement.

◼️ Cheerfulness, joy.

◼️ Special foods or drinks prepared for a festive occasion.

◼️ To comfort.

◼️ A sport for men or women.

◼️ An American TV series in which an NCAA national champion team overcomes all kinds of obstacles.

◼️ A formulaic chant recited by a crowd at the instigation of a leader or group of leaders.

I'll print the answer Oct. 31, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

