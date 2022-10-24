OPINION | OLD NEWS: Little Rock High School boys take Tiger spirit too far in 1922 prank against Pine Bluff team





Not quite a half-century ago, a pal of mine inadvertently killed all the fish in a public fountain, while trying to make the water pretty.

And I know an old boy who still can hurt himself giggling over how he used an iron pole to reach through a barred door and activate buttons in the control panel of a campus bell tower.

Such pranks pale beside a misapplication of high school spirit reported in Little Rock newspapers 100 years ago.

Late on Oct. 20, 1922, the Friday night before the annual Pine Bluff-Little Rock high school football game, somebody heavily seasoned the old Pine Bluff highway with roofing tacks.

These inch-long tacks had wide, flat heads and so were inclined to land upon the rugged roadbed pointy-side up.

On Oct. 22, Page 1 of the Arkansas Gazette reported:

"Somewhere in Little Rock or its environs, there is a miscreant, or miscreants, who stand badly in need of a course in good citizenship. And having learned all that is available in this course, they should report to Coach Earl F. Quigley of the Little Rock High School for a thorough course in good sportsmanship. ...

"At one time there were as many as 50 cars with flat tires about eight miles out from Little Rock. Forty-two tacks were picked out of two tires, and these two tires and many others practically are ruined.

"Several men and at least one family, including women and children who had no interest in the Little Rock-Pine Bluff football game, were forced to spend the night in the woods on the pike."

The Gazette heard about the incident at 2 a.m. Saturday when C.B. Hord, traveling salesman; H.C. Hoffmann, candy manufacturer; and E.J. Browne, druggist, reached the city after a night spent patching inner tubes. They had to change all their tires once and one tire twice.

And a caravan of “Bluffians” was expected to travel that road after sunrise.

It was too late to put out a traffic advisory via the Gazette, so the editor telephoned the Pine Bluff Graphic. The Graphic stopped its presses and reworked its front page to include a warning. Thus many drivers detoured toward Lakeside and the Arch Street Pike in Little Rock. "But many Pine Bluff people left home without seeing the Graphic and motored into the tacks," the Gazette reported.

As more and more tires blew, word reached a storekeeper in Woodson, and he spent the rest of his night standing in the road, flagging down cars.

The Gazette added, "Many of the visitors had to take their cars to the service stations on their arrival in Little Rock, and early yesterday morning every service car in Little Rock was sent to the rescue of the stranded cars."

The Arkansas Democrat interviewed Roy Streuber, manager of the 555 Tire & Service Co., who sent a driver down the road Saturday morning to pick up tacks as best he good. Although his car suffered four punctures, he collected almost 500 roofing tacks.

Deputy Sheriff Lee High drove to the scene in supposedly puncture-proof tires. "He found 42 cars stranded yesterday morning and 16 yesterday afternoon," the Gazette reported. He picked up six pecks of tacks.

Before the game, newspapers had mentioned the plan of many Pine Bluff Zebras fans to caravan to the game, and so the piercing eye of suspicion soon squinted at Little Rock High students. Who among them had access to buckets of tacks?

THREE BOYS

The Oct. 24 Gazette reported that three 16-year-old Little Rock boys were arrested and confessed: Edward Reynolds, 1422 Battery St.; Raymond Goddard, 1923 Cumberland St.; and Norris (or Morris) Hogg, 1716 Battery St. Prosecutor George W. Emerson filed information charging them with malicious mischief, and they were released on $300 bond each, with a hearing set for the next Saturday morning so as not interfere with their school attendance.

The police found them by working on a tip that Edward's father, E.T. Reynolds, was a contractor and currently putting the roof on an ice factory.

Police Chief Burl Rotenberry called Reynolds, who promptly served up his son. Young Reynolds confessed that the boys took his dad's truck to the ice factory, where they loaded buckets with roofing tacks.

LENIENCY URGED

After the Zebras clobbered the Little Rock Tigers 10-0 and the Tigers took the loss graciously, a spirit of leniency arose at Pine Bluff. First the Rotary Club and then the high school student body signed resolutions urging that the parents not be fined and the boys be spared criminal charges.

Editorials concurred, as did letters to the editor.

And Municipal Judge Troy W. Lewis was lenient. He continued the case until the end of the school term, belaying the penalty he said was indicated — $100 fines for each family and 30 days at the county penal farm for each boy. Instead, he sternly "suggested" that the boys would spend weekends and after-school hours cleaning the pike using magnetic rakes.

They were to bring him every tack.

Also, they would not miss a day of school, nor would they drop out, nor would they fail a class, nor would they misbehave in any way. At the end of the term, they would submit to him a note from the principal certifying their compliance.

He also appointed a high school teacher, T.B. Landers, to oversee their progress on the road.

HOMEMADE RAKES

The Oct. 29 Democrat described the scene on the pike as the boys began their miserable harvest.

"The boys were well equipped for their arduous task," the paper said, "having provided themselves with magnetic rakes fashioned from sticks of pine flooring with a series of V shaped magnets taken from a Ford Magneto serving as teeth. With this ingenious device, the boys had only to agitate the dust of the roadway to recover all the metal mixed with the surface dirt. The magnets, the boys declared, were strong enough to draw the nails from the heel of the shoe."

About 3 p.m. Oct. 28 they and Landers arrived at the start of the scene of the crime, armed and ready to work. But just down the way was a stopped car with its occupants cussing and backs bent over a tire.

Raymond requested that they wait until those men finished. "If they knew we were the ones that strew the tax, they would probably feel like messing us up. And I wouldn't blame them a bit if they did," he added bitterly.

Landers drove to another tack-infested section.

"But rake as hard as they could," the paper reported, "not a single roofing tack could they attract to the magnetic teeth of their rake. They drew tobacco tags, rusty 10-penny nails, nuts, bolts and whatnot, but not a single shingle nail."

The boys became alarmed.

"We've sure got to get some shingle nails out of this road somehow," one of the trio said.

To a suggestion they could scatter new tacks, one of them replied, "You won't catch me telling any lies to Judge Lewis. Nosiree."

While the shadows lengthened and the sun sank low, the boys covered only a few hundred yards and found few tacks.

"So it will be necessary for them to resume their labors each day after school for many days to come, probably, before they have covered the ground," the paper reported. "But no matter how long it takes, they are going to make a thorough job of it, they say. When the last tack has been captured, then justice will have triumphed and the road again 'made safe for Fordocracy.'"

Not that anything is ever truly safe from the enthusiasms of youth.

