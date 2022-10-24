OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday Oct. 24: You're enterprising and don't need anyone else to point out where the opportunities lie. You have a sense of where the fun is and an even stronger sense for untapped opportunities and hidden resources. Discomfort is a necessary part of growth. The prickliness becomes less noticeable when a pursuit is extremely attractive. You move through it unthinkingly as the goal draws you ever-nearer.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've been fed a few falsehoods along the way, perhaps not even worth calling out. You'll chalk it up to people serving their own agendas without regard to the greater good. When it's your turn, you'll do better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The luck is not handed down or handed out. The luck is stumbled upon by seekers or by soldiers on the job. Keep after your project and don't worry about good fortune; it will find you quite on its own.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The thought may cross your mind that if you let one thing go — a token, a possession, an idea, a relationship — you'll lose a part of yourself as well. You own what you own. Be confident in your ability to hold on to what you have.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The cosmic backdrop is complicated, and so are you. Something felicitous is likely to form out from the unique chemistry of this day. You'll magnetize a new friend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Like a blink, a thought can be involuntary or voluntary. The thoughts of the world will drift like clouds through the sky of your mind. Also, you can choose a thought and think it at will — a highly recommended and lucky choice today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you leave it up to the fates, they will fill in your agenda, no problem, with the call of duty at every hour and a responsibility around every corner. The fates don't do fun. You'll have to take the reins; throw it into the mix yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you want people to know what's on your mind, you'll send the signal, likely through action and not the inferior system known as words. When you don't want people to know what you're thinking, they won't be able to read you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Loyalty is the quality you admire and uphold. There may be an opportunity to sacrifice a bit of it at the altar of humor and gossip, but you'll be happier if you don't. Ask your better angels to guide your tongue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): "The warm, calm nest in which a bird sings recalls the songs, the charms, the pure threshold of my old home," wrote the French poet Jean Caubere. You will be similarly reminded of a childhood sense of home — how it was or how you wished it would be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You could turn a sympathetic ear, and such a compassionate reception would be welcome, although it brings but mild results. Nurturing and sympathy are soon forgotten. Inspire action instead. Bring about change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're working on a problem even when you think you're not. Unusual thoughts pop to mind, and your dreams take a highly creative turn, too. This will influence a relationship and where you take things next.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Remember when you had excellent financial timing? You bought low and watched the value increase, and then you took things to market at the perfect moment to make a profit. Get ready, another such moment is coming.

LUNAR LIGHTNESS

How light can you get? Inside every flaw there is an opportunity to explore. Inside every problem there is fuel to light. Can you transmute your trouble into an anecdote or a catalyst? A fortuitous connection or invention? The moon in Libra explores possibilities in the antics of angles to Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Mars and finally Pluto.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

New releases starring Kevin Kline include a drama "The Diary," written and directed by Jackie Chan, and the television series "Disclaimer." Despite being an Oscar winner, Kline confesses, "I've never felt completely satisfied with what I've done. I tend to see things too critically." Perhaps the deluge of emotional water sign energy in Kline's natal chart has him too emotionally connected to the moment to witness his own greatness.



