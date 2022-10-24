100 years ago

Oct. 24, 1922

BLYTHEVILLE -- Ten thousand dollar's worth of cotton and cottonseed and $10,000 gin are a total loss as a result of a fire at Yarbro, four miles north of here, this afternoon. About 40 bales of cotton and and more than 100 tons of cottonseed were destroyed by the fire. The gin and cottonseed belonged to the Phoenix Cotton Oil Company, while the cotton was the property of the farmers throughout the community.

50 years ago

Oct. 24, 1972

• Former Governor Winthrop Rockefeller returned to Arkansas Monday after a month long stay in a New York hospital and stopped at Adams Field to greet friends and employees about 2:10 p.m. before flying on to his home on Petit Jean Mountain. He landed in a jet owned by the Rockefeller brothers and was greeted inside the airplane by his son, Winthrop Paul, and his daughter-in-law, Debbie. About 50 persons stood at the foot of the boarding plank and Rockefeller stepped to the top of the steps without assistance. He appeared thin and weak.

25 years ago

Oct. 24, 1997

• A scaffold's collapse near the top of one of downtown Little Rock's tallest buildings left two window washers dangling more than 100 feet above a parking garage shortly after noon Thursday. Alvaro Torres was spraying water over the first of the 24th-floor windows he planned to clean at the Nations Bank Plaza building at 200 W. Capitol Ave. when a cable next to him gave way and the scaffolding he stood on fell away. Torres dropped 20 feet along the building's north side before his safety tether caught. At the other end of the scaffolding, Jose Vincent Ovellana hung roughly at the level where he had been standing when Torres' end dropped and the scaffolding swung out from under the two workers. Ovellana pulled himself to the top of the 25-story building and climbed onto the roof. Torres was left hanging almost 15 minutes before being pulled to the roof by Little Rock Fire Department personnel and the manager and a waiter from the 23rd floor's Capital Club restaurant.

10 years ago

Oct. 24, 2012

• The Little Rock Board of Directors heard a presentation Tuesday on new city Prevention, Intervention and Treatment programs that deal with re-entry after prison, skills training and job placement. The board requested an update on the programs after a discussion during the past two weeks about a proposed ordinance to give bid preferences to companies that agree to hire a percentage of disconnected adults and youth. Disconnected individuals include those between the ages of 16 and 24 who don't have a significant work history because of a criminal history or lack of education or training. Ward 2 Director Ken Richardson, who proposed the ordinance, said last week that he hopes the measure, if passed, could work in coordination with other city efforts to address issues of people reentering the work force and job training.