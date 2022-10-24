Pedestrian killed on U.S. 79 early Monday, Pine Bluff police say

A 33-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 4100 block of South Camden Road in Pine Bluff early Monday, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. and located Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside southbound lane, according to a news release from the city’s Police Department. An ambulance service, as well as Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services attempted to treat Burrows before advising officers he had died.

Police said the driver who struck Burrows stopped and cooperated with officers. Witnesses told police Burrows was walking at or near the middle of the outside lane when he was struck.

No citations were issued and no arrests were made based on driver and witness statements, as well as evidence, according to police.