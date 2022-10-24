Pine Bluff agency accepts donation of land

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board has voted to accept a donation of land at Sixth Avenue and Main Street from Simmons Bank.

Executive Director Chandra Griffin and Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley have spoken about the future plans for the area as part of the downtown Pine Bluff's revitalization plan. Last year, Watley presented renderings to stakeholders that showed the transformation of the two-block area from Sixth Avenue and Main Street to State Street into a community space for shopping, food and fun.

The flat, hard-space plaza across the street from the Pine Bluff Public Library would become a retail haven filled with decorative containers that could be used for the entrepreneur who doesn't have or isn't looking for a storefront.

The area would also feature a 1,250-square-foot retail incubator, transforming the old Simmons Bank branch into micro storefronts and allowing retailers to occupy these temporary stores that would have otherwise been too risky or financially prohibitive for a retail startup.

Simmons Bank announced in August that it would donate its Pine Bluff drive-through branch located at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and State Street to the Urban Renewal Agency.

"The Urban Renewal Agency has plans to incorporate this space into the future Sixth Avenue District retail incubator," said Simmons officials.

According to the deed, Simmons Bank reserves a permanent, irrevocable and exclusive easement over and across the property for the purpose of maintaining and operating an ATM with exclusive rights to maintain the machine. No other retail bank, credit union, mortgage lender, trust company, etc. will be permitted on the property, according to the contract.

Simmons Bank also reserves the permanent, irrevocable and exclusive naming rights on all sides of any existing and future structure or structures on the property and can install signage. Urban Renewal commissioners were concerned about the verbiage of the agreement when it came to naming rights and wanted clarification, asking what is defined as "structures".

The last day of bank business at that location was Sept. 2, which coincided with recent updates to the bank's Oak Park branch. Simmons Bank also has plans to repurpose its Jefferson Square branch with two full-time ATMs by early 2023 with a new location in the works on East Harding Avenue.

"In addition to revitalizing our branch network in Pine Bluff, we have also expanded our partnership with Go Forward Pine Bluff," said bank officials, who have previously committed $2 million to develop a home loan program that will renew one of the most investment-deprived areas of Pine Bluff.

"We are proud of our 119-year legacy in Pine Bluff and look forward to serving many future generations of families and businesses here in our hometown," said the bank.

In other business, the agency announced Cedar Crest Development and Kee Concrete & Construction were awarded the contract concerning the multi-family subdivision in the Sixth Avenue and Georgia Street area.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of 1100 E Harding St. for $2,500. The area is in reference to the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) program homes. According to Griffin, Urban Renewal owns four of the six lots in the area. With the purchase of the fifth lot, Griffin said, they are pursuing the last lot and already have a developer interested in the housing sub-division.