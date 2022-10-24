Remember when Arkansas beat Texas in an armadillo race at the state Capitol?





In July 1988, an armadillo ... uh ... track team passed through Little Rock on its way to perform at Dogpatch USA, then at Marble Falls. Secretary of State W.J. "Bill" McCuen consented to a stopover stunt — an Arkansas vs. Texas armadillo race at the state Capitol.

McCuen put up a nine-banded armored mammal captured in Arkansas. Dubbed "Capitol," it squirmed so much as he carried it down the statehouse steps -- toward a racetrack made of green indoor/outdoor carpet — that he dropped it.

But Capitol still managed to out-scuttle the Texas Armadillo Association's hero — Arnie the Armadillo — perhaps thanks to McCuen's crawling after Capitol while whistling, clapping and blowing on its tail. Capitol veered over the finish line a few snouts ahead of Arnie.

Armadillo impressario Jim Schmidt, of New Braunfels, Texas, explained that his traveling show was educational as well as entertaining. As a case in point, after the race McCuen said, "That's the first live armadillo I've seen."

Armadillos once were so rare in Arkansas that in 1959, the fact that one had died under a car near Harrison occasioned a news item in the Arkansas Democrat. The species was still expanding its range north out of Texas (see arkansasonline.com/1024army), but rapidly, increasing in numbers almost as quickly as the little insect-eating tanks can scurry.

In May 1988, the Arkansas Gazette took note of this "armadillo invasion" by recounting some natural history: As great swaths of land were cleared during the human settlement of Texas in the 19th century, armadillos began moving north from Mexico, reaching the Rio Grande Valley by 1853, San Antonio by 1880, Austin by 1914, Dallas by 1953. By the 1980s, they ranged from the Ozarks to Florida and Georgia.

Humans cleared the land and killed the armored mammal's predators, including bears, bobcats, foxes and wolves. By the 20th century, the armadillo's only serious enemy was the automobile.



