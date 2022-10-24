Rested Razorbacks back on road

FAYETTEVILLE -- If indeed idle hands are the devil's workshop then Arkansas and Auburn had one hell of a week.

Arkansas' Razorbacks and Auburn's Tigers each were idle last week after seven games in seven weeks. The devil's workshop idleness likely felt heavenly to both before game-week resuming against each other.

Arkansas, 4-3 overall, 1-3 in the SEC, and Auburn, 3-4, 1-3, play their annual SEC West game at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday on the SEC Network at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Second-year Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin likely feels all but imprisoned in the devil's workshop. It's been hell since Auburn's very public February investigation of its coach following 18 football underclassmen leaving AU after a 6-7 season.

Auburn's coaching patience wears anorexic thin. Coach Gene Chizik was fired two years after his 2010 Tigers won the national championship.

Gus Malzahn, Chizik's offensive coordinator before coaching Arkansas State in 2012, was hired with great fanfare. He took the 2013 SEC championship Tigers to the national championship game.

Auburn canned Malzahn in 2020 despite a 67-35 overall record.

Harsin, also a former Arkansas State coach but summoned by Auburn from his Boise State success, can daily read about conjectured Auburn successors at any Internet glancing.

A week away from games must have felt heavenly to the beleaguered Tigers. They've lost three consecutive SEC games. And lost four of their last five starting with a 41-12 nonconference pounding from Penn State at Auburn.

Third-year Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, still Arkansas popular for winning three SEC games in 2020 when his predecessor had won none in two years, soared to an unexpected 9-4 last year and started this year 3-0. He was knocked down a few pegs with three consecutive SEC losses to ranked teams. But on Oct. 15 Arkansas posted a 52-35 nonconference victory at previously 16th-ranked Brigham Young.

Any immediate momentum from beating BYU, Pittman gladly swapped for a week off.

"We needed an open date," Pittman said. "We're a little beat up."

So an Arkansas defense obviously needing to improve its tackling just did walk throughs last week.

Pittman explained. Injured defensive backs Myles Slusher, Malik Chavis and Jayden Johnson could not have practiced last week but are expected to return this week. At least they could do the walkthroughs rather than just sit.

UA career leading tackling linebacker Bumper Pool needed a week to heal rather than continuing to practice tackles he sometimes couldn't make because of an increasingly ailing hip.

Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was told no open week passing. Just rest his sore shoulder.

Scout-teamers, usually getting a spring practice head start with open date scrimmaging, had no contact. Too many bear nagging injuries.

"If we did that, I'd be really concerned about our scout team getting us prepared for the rest of the year," Pittman said.

Now the open date has closed its books.

Five weeks of game-week practices commence starting today.