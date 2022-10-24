Russellville police investigate disturbance with weapon call near Arkansas Tech University

Russellville police are investigating a Sunday night disturbance with a weapon call near Arkansas Tech University, according to a press release from the Police Department that was posted on Facebook.

Police said they responded to the 600 block of West J Street around 7 p.m. The release states the person who called 911 said the male involved in the disturbance was in possession of a firearm.

The post said officers learned the male left the scene and was headed north.

Police said they were unable to find the male after searching the surrounding area. Spokesperson Andrew Reeves said Monday afternoon police are still looking, but there is not an active warrant for this person.

The victim's or suspect's name wasn't immediately released.

Around 7:30 p.m., officials with the university started posting updates on Facebook.

"Russellville Police Department is in pursuit of an armed subject near Carl Baswell Field, the baseball facility at Arkansas Tech University," the first post said.

The university advised people to take precautions and avoid the area.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the university said the police department had resolved the incident and told people to "return to normal activities."

According to the release, the public is not at threat, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the department at (479) 968-3232.