State’s students struggle in testing

Average scores earned by Arkansas fourth- and eighth-graders on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress -- known as the Nation's Report Card -- fell significantly in three of four categories when compared with 2019 pre-pandemic test results.

Additionally, as they have done in the past, the Arkansas scores on the math and reading exams at both the fourth and eighth grades lagged behind the national averages -- even as some of the national averages fell at historic rates.

A representative sample of students in each state typically take the fourth- and eighth-grade tests every other year. But the tests scheduled for 2021 were delayed a year because of the covid-19 pandemic that closed and/or disrupted schools starting in March 2020 and continued to varying degrees through the 2021-22 school year.

The results from the 2022 national assessment, made public late Sunday night, sparked alarm and calls to action from high-level state and national leaders.

"These results are not acceptable," U.S. Secretary Miguel Cardona told reporters late last week in advance of the public release of the national assessment data.

"We need to continue to approach the task of catching all of our students up with the urgency that this issue warrants," Cardona said. "We must redouble our efforts to accelerate student recovery. That means leveraging the resources and funding that President Biden has made available to schools across the country."

Biden, and President Donald Trump before him, worked with Congress in 2020 and 2021 to provide three rounds of special federal funding to offset the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the nation, including its schools.

Cardona said schools are continuing to use federal American Rescue Plan Act money for accelerating student learning. The Biden administration in the coming days will host sessions focusing on strategies to improve math and literacy achievement. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education will issue a guide for districts and states to use in addressing learning loss.

"The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics," said Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics, in remarks accompanying the release of the national, state and large-city scores.

The national averages fell by three points in both fourth- and eighth-grade reading in 2022 compared with 2019 results. The average fell by five points for fourth grade math and eight points in eighth grade math.

Carr said information collected with the testing program showed that the pandemic affected all students and teachers, but particularly vulnerable were students who had inconsistent access to digital devices or to teachers doing remote teaching.

"The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students' academic growth and their overall wellbeing," Carr said. "It's clear we all need to come together -- policymakers and community leaders at every level -- as partners in helping our educators, children and families succeed."

"We do not have a moment to waste," she said.

Arkansas education leaders noted the decreases in this state's results but said the state declines track the declines seen nationally.

About 3,500 Arkansas public school fourth graders and 3,600 eighth graders in 176 Arkansas public schools took the assessments in 2022. The test-takers and their schools are not publicly identified.

"Arkansas' scores, as well as those from other states, reflect the extensive impact of the pandemic on student learning," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said. "We will continue to assist schools in providing additional supports to students to offset learning gaps that occurred as a result of the pandemic."

STATE RESULTS

In Arkansas, about one of every three fourth-grade math test-takers failed to show even partial mastery of grade-level material, compared with one in four test-takers in 2019.

The average fourth-grade math score was 228, down five points compared with the average 233 in 2019.

The state's eighth grade math results were more bleak.

Almost half -- 45% -- of the state's eighth grade math test-takers failed to show partial, or basic, mastery of the tested material, a change from 37% in 2019 before the pandemic. Another 36% showed basic mastery, 16% scored at proficient levels and 3% scored at advanced levels.

A proficient score is not necessarily an indication of just mastery of a student's grade-level work but represents "a solid academic performance and competency over challenging subject matter," according to the producers of the exams.

The Arkansas eighth grade math test-takers had an average score of 267, down 7 points from the 274 average in 2019.

The average eighth grade math score in Arkansas of 267 was lower than those in 34 states/jurisdictions, higher than those in three states/jurisdictions and not significantly different from those in 14 states/jurisdictions, according to the results.

As for reading, the 2022 fourth grade reading test results for the Natural State stand out because they were about the same as the results in 2019, although the average score dipped from 215 to 212. That 212 was under the national average of 216 this year, according to test data provided by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Forty-two percent of the Arkansas fourth graders failed to show even partial mastery of the material -- up from 38% in 2019. A total of 28% scored at the basic level and 22% scored at proficient level. Seven percent scored at the advanced level, same as in 2019.

At the eighth grade level, the average Arkansas reading score was 255 -- down from 259 in 2019 and less than the 259 national average this year. A total of 36% of the Arkansas eighth graders scored at the below-basic level, up from 32% in 2019. Thirty-eight percent scored at the basic level, and 26% scored at proficient or advanced levels.

Arkansas' average eighth grade reading score of 255 was lower than average scores in 26 states/jurisdictions, higher than those in four states/jurisdictions and not significantly different from averages in 21 states/jurisdictions, according to the test providers.

THE NATION

Nationally, the average math score for fourth graders fell five points since 2019. The average score for eighth graders fell eight points.

There were no improvements in math in any state or large urban district, and eighth grade mathematics scores declined in 51 participating states and jurisdictions. However, the eighth grade mathematics scores did not change in Utah or the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity schools.

"Eighth grade is a pivotal moment in students' mathematics education, as they develop key mathematics skills for further learning and potential careers in mathematics and science," Daniel J. McGrath, acting associate commissioner for assessment for the National Center for Education Statistics, said in releasing the assessment results.

"If left unaddressed, this could alter the trajectories and life opportunities of a whole cohort of young people," McGrath said, "potentially reducing their abilities to pursue rewarding and productive careers in mathematics, science and technology."

In reading, the national average for both fourth and eighth grades fell three points, from 220 to 217 in the fourth grade and from 263 to 260 in the eighth grade.

The percentages of students scoring at the least-desired below-basic level of achievement increased at fourth and eighth grades in both reading and math as compared with the 2019 results.

Carr called the fact that the 2022 eighth grade reading results for test-takers in selected large cities remained about the same as in 2019, a sign of resilience and a bright spot in the test data. No Arkansas cities are among the urban districts participating in the National Assessment program.

Carr warned against using the test results to compare states where schools were shut down for long stretches and states where schools were largely open for in-person instruction during the pandemic. She said that remote instruction of students during the pandemic took a variety of forms.

That issue is too complex to draw a straight line, Carr said during a briefing for reporters late last week.

The assessments were administered between January and March. About 224,400 fourth-graders from some 5,780 schools and 222,200 eighth-graders from about 5,190 schools participated in the 2022 mathematics and reading assessments.

The National Center for Education Statistics within the Institute of Education Sciences, administers national exams. The National Assessment Governing Board was created by Congress to set policy for national assessment.