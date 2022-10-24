Super Quiz: History

1. He crossed the Alps with war elephants.

2. Whom did Catherine Howard marry in 1540?

3. During what war did the Charge of the Light Brigade take place?

4. In 1836, this San Antonio mission fell to Mexican forces.

5. William Bligh suffered a mutiny while commanding this ship.

6. Anne Sullivan was her teacher.

7. Anne Boleyn was the mother of which queen?

8. Janet Yellen was the first woman to head this U.S. central banking system.

9. Legend tells us that "Peeping Tom" was peeping at this woman.

ANSWERS:

1. Hannibal

2. King Henry VIII

3. Crimean War

4. The Alamo

5. HMS Bounty

6. Helen Keller

7. Queen Elizabeth I

8. The Federal Reserve

9. Lady Godiva