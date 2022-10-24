Trucks serving hot food in cold weather in Benton County

GENTRY -- Along Arkansas 59, many food trucks are still serving hot meals to residents.

Many of these food trucks have been a staple in the community for years, and they continue to serve many local favorites. Food trucks like Smith and Betts Barbecue, Las Vaquitas Mexican Food and Taqueria 3 Brothers are just a few of the many food trucks in the Sulphur Springs to Gentry area.

Smith and Betts Barbecue food truck, on 191 First Ave. S.E. in Gravette, is parked near a four-way stop just across from the Phillips 66 gas station. This is an ideal location for the business, the owners said.

"We get a lot of the traffic from the four-way stop," said Merytt Rairdon, "so it keeps us cooking barbecue."

She acknowledges that having a good Facebook presence helps the business flourish. It "keeps us on our toes, for sure," she says. Although the fall and winter may slow the business down, it's definitely not out.

"Nighttime ... everybody is stopping by and leaving work to pick up some dinner, so they don't have to come home and cook. So, that's nice."

What's a local favorite? "Definitely our brisket," Rairdon says. "We have a whole bunch of everything, but the brisket is our number one. Everybody loves our brisket."

Heading south on Arkansas 59 to Decatur in the Farmers Cooperative hardware store parking lot, at 252 N. Main St., stands La Huerta Taco Truck.

The truck is owned by husband and wife Ismael Vaca and Alama Alvardo.

Alvardo says the truck's most popular dishes are their "tacos and burritos." The reason? "Our tortillas are homemade."

What is their favorite thing about owning a food truck? "If we want to move the trailer, we just move and park different places," Vaca says.

Another business that's taken advantage of the mobility aspect of running a food truck is Taqueria 3 Brothers. This food truck's previous location was in Centerton, but now the father-and-son business has set up shop at 9802 Arkansas 59, which is on the Simmons Prepared Foods facility property in Gentry.

The father, Carlos Lemus, founded the business with his sons, and now he's cooking up some of his local favorites alongside his son, James Lemus, the youngest of the Lemus brothers.

At this time of year, James Lemus says the Taqueria 3 Brothers' papusas have been doing well and so have their breakfast burritos.

"Those consist of either bacon, sausage, ham, eggs and cheese. Sometimes, we'll add jalapenos and onions if they want."

But regardless, the Lemuses continue to experiment with new flavors.

"Recently, my dad did a pepper steak [tortilla] which consisted of peppers and onions, with a side of rice, mushrooms and macaroni salad. We probably had 22 orders," James Lemus said.

What's the best part of owning and operating a food truck?

"Just seeing the happy, satisfied customers whenever they receive their food and especially their first impressions, is so nice," James Lemus said.

And it's the same for his father.

"That makes my dad happy, and that's the reason why he started cooking," James said.